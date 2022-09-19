Festival celebrates return of apples to region

For years, Chilhowie’s Apple Festival was celebrating its heritage as a major apple-growing community. The orchards had long since disappeared from the landscape. However, today apples with Chilhowie roots are flourishing and becoming part of a growing industry.

Throughout this weekend’s Community Apple Festival, interested individuals can learn about these apples through tours of the Tumbling Creek Cider Company in nearby Washington County.

At one time, the Duncan and Bonham orchards in Chilhowie served as apple-producing centers for the commonwealth. Today, James “Bo” Bonham, the great-grandson of one of the community’s orchard growers, continues to maintain a small orchard on his property. Bonham’s varieties include several unique rare heirloom apples that, according to Tom McMullen, orchard manager and a co-owner of TCCC, are excellent for cider making.

McMullen has worked with Bonham to take scion sticks from his orchard to propagate new trees.

They’ve achieved good results.

McMullen said TCCC’s orchards now feature at least 60 apple varieties.

He noted that they’re just starting to propagate a variety dubbed Cox Orange Pippin that he described as “an amazing apple with lots of complexity.”

From Bonham’s orchard they’ve also had success with Grimes Golden and Newtown Pippin as cider apples.

For cider making, McMullen noted that producers look at sugar levels, an apple’s tartness, and the tannins that give many wines and teas their unique mouth feel. He explained that drinking cider doesn’t feel the same on the tongue as water does.

The cider orchard also includes a few more familiar names such as Virginia Beauty, King David and Gravenstein.

TCCC prides itself on hand crafting its cider, following traditional methods. McMullen noted that they cover the process from growing the apples to pouring the beverage into the bottle or glass.

McMullen is one of four owners of TCCC who also include Jerry Bresowar, president/founder and cidermaker; Justen Kelly Dick, owner of Kelly Ridge Farms in Meadowview where the orchards, tree nursery and cider barn are; and Mark Finney, an Emory & Henry College professor.

The four friends launched their idea for TCCC in 2018, began selling their first cider in 2019, and opened a taproom and tasting room in Abingdon’s The Spring House in 2020.

Today, McMullen said, TCCC offers live music on weekends and a lecture series dubbed Tap Talks.

On the growing and processing side, McMullen praised Dick for the diversity of Kelly Ridge Farms that not only includes apple orchards but is also home to a heritage pig variety that gets to eat the remains of the apples that don’t go into cider.

As well, the farm, which has been in Dick’s family since 1780, grows hops. While traditionally thought of as an ingredient for beer, TCCC uses hops in its bestselling cider, Hellbender, named for the largest aquatic salamander in the United States that makes its home in the Appalachians.

In 2019, McMullen said, TCCC added a high-density trellis orchard to the farm that with 450 trees is already producing apples. They plan to add another acre into the system this winter.

The work “is exhausting but fun,” said McMullen. “It’s exciting to bring apples back to this part of Virginia.”

He said all four of TCCC’s owners are committed to stimulating and bringing back orchards and other economy crops to this region.

McMullen sees a promising future for hard cider, which was the traditional drink of the country’s founding fathers. Presidents George Washington and Thomas Jefferson had their own orchards dedicated to cider.

While cider briefly disappeared from the food and beverage scene, McMullen said, it’s “coming back really strong.”

For folks who take the Apple Festival TCCC tours, McMullen said, they’re get to see the orchards and cider barn, including apple pressing, which is just getting underway for the season.

To join the tours, interested individuals can meet at Chilhowie’s Will Walker Farmers Market and Community Pavilion at 2 p.m. on Friday, Saturday, or Sunday.

The Apple Festival’s grand parade on U.S. 11 will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, followed by the band competition in the afternoon. They four-day event that begins Thursday features booths, exhibits, live music, a pet show, apple butter making and much more. Visit http://www.chilhowieapplefestival.com/ or check out the festival’s Facebook page to learn more.