Marion officials are moving forward with their efforts to regulate the presence of skilled game machines in the town.

The nebulous nature of the electronic betting devices, which are also called gray machines because their growth is occurring in a so-called gray area of the law, was evident from the outset of the town council’s discussion Monday evening.

As he prepared to open a public hearing on multiple special use permits for locations that want to include the betting machines, Mayor David Helms cautioned the crowd that the hearing was not to discuss the devices’ morality or long-term legality.

Once the courts decide the machines’ legal status, Helms said, Marion will abide by state law. He emphasized that the town cannot and will not ban legal businesses. However, he said, it can control their location and the number of the machines.

The state first allowed skilled gaming machines during the pandemic to help small businesses boost their bottom lines. However, the legislation that allowed them expired July 1, 2021. However, by then, they’d popped up in convenience stations, bars and restaurants, and other retailers.

A judge interceded and granted a temporary injunction that allowed skilled gaming machines to continue operating until a hearing in a lawsuit by Sadler Brothers Oil Company, which operates several businesses that feature the game machines. The company is represented by an attorney who is also a state legislator, Sen. Bill Stanley.

In the General Assembly, Del. Terry Kilgore, the House Majority Leader, introduced a bill that would legalize and tax the machines. However, the bill has been unable to gain traction. Last week, Kilgore told The Associated Press that the legislation is “dead through the legislative process.”

Those who oppose the machines’ open use argue that the companies are taking advantage of a legal loophole in the state’s gambling laws.

Those who support the devices, which resemble slot machines, contend that they require enough skill to not be considered gambling.

If they are allowed, many people would like to see them regulated by the Virginia Lottery. Last fall, Town Manager Bill Rush questioned why a casino machine in Bristol would be regulated differently than a skilled game machine.

The lawsuit argues that Virginia’s ban on the machines singles out skilled gaming machines because they resemble slot machines while arcade games are allowed.

Monday, Councilman Avery Cornett expressed frustration about the “skilled” description. He said, “I don’t understand the skilled aspect. I don’t know if skill is involved.”

Councilwoman Susie Jennings said she shared that question.

Councilman Larry Carter observed that the machines’ owners “are not in it to lose.” Carter reminded his peers that the council enacted an ordinance to regulate the number of skilled gaming machines in one business.

Last fall, the council did adopt an ordinance that limits individual businesses to two skilled game machines per physical location, which would allow them to be used as an ancillary business but not a primary one.

The ordinance defines the skilled game machines “as any games or machines that are operationally capable of the patron receiving significant financial compensation, either in actual money or in tradeable credit, with or without a skill demonstration.”

Additionally, the ordinance says the machines can’t be installed in a business unless a Special Use Permit is issued by the town.

Monday, Rush called the ordinance “a stop-gap measure.”

Only one citizen expressed an opinion during the hearing. Charles Wassum, of Marion, said he is opposed to the betting machines wherever they are located.

Councilman Bill Weaver agreed, saying that he is not against free enterprise, but added, “This is gambling.”

“I hope it’s not approved,” Weaver continued. “I don’t like to see it in the town.”

After the hearing, the council didn’t immediately approve the permits sought by multiple restaurants and convenience stations, but directed town staff to draft a permit per location for consideration at the council’s next meeting on Feb. 21.

The permits, Rush said, are the council’s way of requiring knowledge of the machines and controlling their spread.