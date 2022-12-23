Library, churches partner to provide free WiFi in Atkins, Rich Valley

Free WiFi is now available 24/7 in Atkins and Rich Valley thanks to a partnership between the Smyth County Public Library and two churches.

Rose Likins, the library’s director, announced the WiFi’s availability last week after one last check to ensure that it was working.

A federal pandemic relief grant from the Library of Virginia gave the local library the funds to buy the needed equipment and cover the Verizon internet signal for the community service.

Individuals can access the WiFi from the parking lots of Cedar Bluff Baptist Church in Atkins and Rich Valley Presbyterian Church.

Both churches saw allowing their property to be used for the WiFi signal as a way of serving their communities.

Pastor Michael Klumpp of Rich Valley Presbyterian said, “It is clearly a worthwhile service to many of the families of Rich Valley, where internet access for households and students is often not available. Whether due to location or financial insecurity, households can benefit from having a community hotspot. Jesus has taught us to love as we desire to be loved. He also teaches in John13:35 that the way the church loves others reveals our true discipleship.”

Klump continued, “As servants to the community, this is our act of love in contemporary culture.”

Justin Hall, Cedar Bluff’s pastor, shared the same belief. “Cedar Bluff Baptist Church has been serving the community of Atkins for 139 years. We love our community and saw this partnership with the library as an opportunity to help meet a need of our neighbors.”

The library system does ask those who use the WiFi service at the church “to be respectful of our generous hosts.” More specifically, the library asked users to not leave trash or personal property in the parking lots and to not stay on the properties for extended periods.

The library system also recommends that patrons download materials they wish to use to ensure stable bandwidth availability for all.

No password is required for either network. The name of the Atkins network is SCPL Cedar Bluff, while the name of the Rich Valley network is SCPL Rich Valley.

All questions about internet service should be addressed to the Marion Main Library and not to the churches.

Federal law requires that the internet service be filtered and monitored to prevent illegal activity.

In announcing the new service, Likins said in a news release, “SCPL is committed to helping all residents of Smyth County take advantage of the benefits of internet access for education, work, or entertainment and greatly appreciates the willingness of Cedar Bluff Baptist Church and Rich Valley Presbyterian Church to support this project.”

She noted that SCPL also loans WiFi hotspots and tablets to Smyth County residents who do not have broadband internet access at home; the devices are available for checkout from the library’s three branches: Chilhowie, Marion and Saltville.