Scammers are using threats to property and referencing Smyth County in a recent attempt to steal money.

Smyth County Treasurer Tom Burkett reported that the con claims that “Federal Tax Authorities” will seize an individual’s property for taxes owed to the state. The letter’s header references Smyth County Public Judgment Records. Burkett observed that Smyth County wouldn’t handle federal claims and that federal authorities wouldn’t seize property for the state.

Burkett urged individuals to not respond to the letter.

The scam began recirculating in Northern Virginia earlier this year. Fairfax County and Prince William County officials issued warnings to their citizens in January. Last month, Giles County officials issued a similar caution.

Officials note that statements from the Internal Revenue service would include the agency’s seal and would only seek payment to the United States Treasury.