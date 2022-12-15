Marion mulls structure fire response plan

Time is of the essence to control structure fires and improve the odds of preventing injury and saving lives. In 30 seconds, such a blaze can go from controllable with a fire extinguisher to life-threatening. A house can be fully engulfed in four minutes.

Curtis Crawford, Smyth County’s emergency services coordinator, shared those statistics with the Marion Town Council last week as he outlined a plan to bolster response times and enhance safety for residents and first-responders.

For some time, the county has been working with and asking fire departments to join its proposed automatic aid plan.

Under auto aid, when an E911 dispatcher recognizes the need through indications such as visible smoke, multiple agencies will be sent to the call simultaneously.

With current mutual aid agreements, supporting departments only respond when their help is requested by first-responders on the scene.

The auto aid protocol doesn’t call for a supporting department to bring all its personnel or equipment, but rather to provide a pre-agreed upon response. Crawford said the plan doesn’t exhaust the needs of one department to help another.

Crawford described the work of Marion Fire-EMS as invaluable to the county’s emergency response team. With the department’s growing call load, he also described their service as a “remarkable feat.”

Yet, across Smyth County, Crawford noted that structure fire calls are rising.

In 2018, 62 structure fires occurred locally. The following year, the number climbed to 70, and, in 2020, it went to 72. In 2021, the fire calls took a dramatic jump to 91 and then returned to a more expected 71 so far this year.

These fires, Crawford said, “put our people at risk.” Auto aid, he said, very much focuses on the safety of first-responders.

Jim Talley, Marion Fire-EMS Fire Battalion Chief, said, “Time is a factor,” and auto aid allows first responders to get to a fire scene as quickly as possible.

“Minutes are lives,” Talley said.

Crawford added that fires are more manageable when all necessary crews respond more quickly.

This year, Crawford noted that the Chilhowie, Adwolfe and Saltville fire departments have implemented auto aid.

In the majority of cases, he said, Marion will benefit from the immediate assistance of the Adwolfe, Atkins, and Sugar Grove departments. So far this year, Crawford said, Marion has answered 20 structure fire calls while the other three departments have responded to seven. In that scenario, he said, Marion Fire-EMS would have immediately gotten back-up 20 times and provided it seven.

Marion Fire-EMS Chief Richard Keesling noted that about half of the council chamber’s audience seating was filled with firefighters present to support Marion joining the auto aid plan.

Councilman Jim Barker said that he was at the department one night when all the members present expressed their support.

Noting that Marion’s fire-response area encompasses 59 square miles, Talley said that multiple calls can and do happen anytime, but public safety requires a team effort.

Auto aid, Barker said, sounds reasonable and improves safety for the public and first-responders.

By consensus, the council agreed to review the agreement and make a decision afterward.

At Thursday evening’s board of supervisors meeting, Utt advised the board of the council’s position and noted that if Marion agrees to join auto aid program the entire county will be covered through the agreement.