Lincoln '23: 'From comedy to music superstars'

The calendar hasn’t turned to 2023 just yet, but The Lincoln Theatre already is offering a full schedule of entertainers with more shows still to be announced.

The downtown Marion theatre isn’t waiting on warm weather to arrive either. It’s got shows booked in the thick of winter.

Tracy Thompson, The Lincoln’s executive director, is excited by the prospects. She said, “The event calendar for 2023 is full of a vast variety of artistic offerings — everything from comedy to music superstars.”

One of the highly recognizable names on the venue’s 2023 lineup is Grammy Award winning singer-songwriter Larry Gatlin.

He gained fame as part of the Gatlin Brothers. The trio earned awards and fan recognition for songs such as “Broken Lady” and “All the Gold in California.”

Larry Gatlin penned all the trio’s songs. He also wrote songs that were recorded by Elvis Presley, Glen Campbell, Barbra Streisand, Johnny Cash, Kris Kristofferson, Charlie Rich, Johnny Mathis and Dottie West.

With his falsetto singing style and pop-influenced songwriting, Gatlin will bring his show “Night Time Magic” to The Lincoln on Saturday, Jan. 21, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $55 for premium seats and $38 for orchestra and balcony seats.

In February, James Gregory, who has given himself the title “Funniest Man in America,” will return to The Lincoln just a few weeks later on Feb. 3 at 7:30 p.m.

Gregory, who presents clean humor, has entertained audiences in-person, on tour, and on hundreds of radio stations and TV slots for more than two decades.

Life serves as Gregory’s inspiration.

“I have lived long enough to know people, know life…. My comedy is based on my life experiences. It’s real, it’s funny, and the audience loves it. That’s why I’m still in business,” he said.

He’s collected quite a few memories on the road for 20 years, spending about 46 weeks a year on tour.

Tickets are $58 for premium seats and $44 for orchestra and balcony seats.

Another comedy star will take the theatre’s stage in the spring, bringing “Southern Sass.”

Comedian Etta May, who has performed her comedy on Oprah, Showtime, Comic Strip Live, MTV, and as a guest commentator on “CBS Sunday Morning,” will come to Marion on May 27.

May has won the prestigious American Comedy Awards “Comic of the Year.”

On the music front, the lineup is diverse, including Big Head Todd and the Monsters, Big Gun: #1 AC/DC Tribute, Carson Peters & Iron Mountain, Faithfully: Journey & Eagles, The Crooked Road Presents: Becky Bueller Band, the Appalachian Road Show, Doug Stone, Gene Watson, and the Raleigh Ringers.

“The performance goal for 2023 is to have a nationally known musician every other month and a regional musical artist the alternate month,” Thompson explained.

As the theatre installs grant-funded film equipment, Thompson said, a summertime regional film festival is on tap. As well, she said, “We will begin a discussion-based film series entitled Film Freaks. The itinerary for this series will be a short lecture, a mystery film screening, and a group discussion about the film.”

Film Freaks will be led by Kate Aanerud, The Lincoln’s film curator. “She has extensive knowledge of classic films and the history of the movie industry,” Thompson noted.

Summer will also bring opportunities for budding young performers.

Summer Creatives, a free behind-the-scenes youth theatre camp, is scheduled to return as is the Missoula Children’s Theatre.

This is only a partial agenda for the venue. The Lincoln board’s president, Susie Jennings, told the town council earlier this month that Thompson is still signing agreements with additional artists to be announced.