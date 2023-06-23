Plans for a new campground were initially met with excitement and pride, but then, bureaucratic holdups prompted three years of frustration and delays. Now, persistence is paying off for Saltville and enthusiasm is returning.

In early 2017, Saltville residents and leaders put sticky notes on town maps as they excitedly envisioned possibilities for the old town shop site. The ideas emerged: a campground and visitor welcome center, an RV park, and even a nature center.

These five-plus years later, the first physical step to redeveloping that property has been taken.

Town Manager Brian Martin described the removal of a 10,000-gallon tank from the ground on the land near the well fields as “music to my eyes.”

Martin said, “The town has waited a long time.” For the town council, the community, and him, Martin described the process of waiting and reaching this point as “frustrating beyond measure.”

While state and federal grants are essential to Saltville’s redevelopment of the site that was once owned by the Olin Corporation and became the town maintenance shop when Olin abandoned it in the early 1970s, bureaucracy mired the town’s progress for several years.

In 2017, Saltville received $50,000 from the Community Design Assistance Center at Virginia Tech and another $50,000 to study cleaning up the site believed to be contaminated by leaks into the soil and then reclaiming it for economic development and tourism.

Former Saltville resident and town councilman Vincent Maiden, who works for the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ), helped direct the assistance to the town.

At the time, Maiden estimated an assessment of the site and clean up could be accomplished in less than a year.

By September of that year, the VT design center had completed its final proposal that featured traditional and unique styles of camping, using tents, yurts, teepees, cabins and recreational vehicles, plus picnic shelters, community fire pits, a rock climbing wall, a splash pad, a playground, a site for Civil War re-enactments, golf cart paths, an archery range, a high-ropes course, trails and amenities buildings.

The plan designated specific sites for each type of camping and recreational activities and amenities.

Mayor Todd Young recently pointed the edge of the woods across the road as he talked about the eight or so cabins. He turned and directed attention to an area close a ridge that was designated for primitive camping and then the area for about 18 RV sites, a bathhouse and clubhouse.

Trails for hiking and biking, golf cart paths, and floating on the North Fork of the Holston River would connect the camping areas to each other, the town, and attractions, including the boat launch on Government Plant Road, the Civil War battlefields overlook, the highway overlook, the Salt Trail and the Helen Williams Barbrow Interpretative Trail.

As the town moved forward in 2018, it applied for funds from the Environmental Protection Agency, but restrictions on the money prevented the town itself from applying. Martin said officials discussed the matter with federal officials who agreed that the site could be transferred to the Saltville Industrial Development Authority and that enough distance between the town and the IDA existed for the latter agency to apply for the money. That transfer took place in 2020 and the IDA was awarded the needed $250,000.

However, Martin said, after OK’ing the grant, federal officials decided the relationship between the town and the IDA was too close and withdrew the award. In his about 20 years as a town manager and planner, Martin said he had never seen a similar withdrawal.

Saltville then approached the county, whose officials agreed to help. The site was then transferred to the Smyth County Economic Development Authority and, Martin said, everyone was assured that sufficient distance between the entities existed for the grant to move forward. However, in late 2021, the funding was not awarded.

Everyone, Martin said, including state officials were flabbergasted.

Finally, after more work and taking a different funding approach, in late 2022, Saltville was tentatively approved to receive a $300,000 grant for the cleanup.

The town signed an agreement with the Virginia Economic Development Partnership (VEDP) to enter into a formal performance agreement to receive the money.

The grant did require a match, but Martin said the value of the property covered that requirement. The money, he said in October 2022, “should be enough to do asbestos abatement, demolish the building, and take out the underground storage tank and any residuals above ground. We should have a clean site ready for development.”

In late May, the work began with the removal of the tank and the completion of soil samples, Martin said. This week, he reported that the soil samples came back well within the limits for reclamation of the land to move ahead.

The next step, he said, is to remove old road salt equipment and transition it to the new town shop.

In late June, the town manager hopes to have bid packets ready for asbestos removal and, by summer’s end, to have the old shop building removed.

Brick and cinderblock in the structure, he said, will be crushed and reused on the site as fill or for landscaping in the future campground.

In 12 months, Martin said, he believes the site will be level ground ready for redevelopment.

For all the hurdles that have delayed its development, the campground, Martin believes, “will be a shot in the arm for Saltville.” He contends that the well fields —the only inland saline marshes in Virginia, hiking trails and nearby fishing areas, the Museum of the Middle Appalachians and other programs can bolster the town’s economy through tourism. However, at the moment, he said, there’s “not a single place to spend the night in Saltville.”

To help remedy that lodging challenge, town officials are beginning to explore routes to fund development of the campground and have put aside some federal pandemic relief funds to serve as a match to potential grants.