The Saltville Town Council is considering new ordinances regarding trash removal, grass cutting, street closings and the re-establishment of committees.

The proposed ordinances were presented at the council’s May 9 meeting and approved for presentation in public hearings next month.

The ordinance for committees will renew the standing committees previously established for the town. Each would have at least two council members and the mayor will determine which committee each councilmember will chair.

Committees will be established for: library, historical and cultural matters, health and beautification; well fields, parks and recreation, wave pool and Salt Trail; ordinances and land management; police, fire and rescue squad; streets and roads; and water, sewer and refuse.

The ordinances for trash removal and grass cutting will set forth regulations on trash and clutter and height of grass and weeds within town limits to address public safety and aesthetics. Violations can result in civil or criminal penalties.

Town Manager Brian Martin said that the town is not trying to be “heavy-handed” about these issues but to give residents and property owners an opportunity to keep their properties in good order and to address the worst situations.

The ordinance addressing street closures or blocking of right-of-ways will be designed to make sure any agency other than the town doing work that requires a street closure or blocking of town right-of-way has a permit so that the town is informed of such situations.

Safety of citizens and motorists is paramount, said Shannon Lowery, public works director. There have been times when the town was unaware of such road blockages.

During his town manager report, Martin informed council of a $500,000 loan forgiveness grant from the Virginia Department of Health LEAP program to assist in removal and replacement of lead and water copper lines in the town.

“I’ll be working over the next two or three months to get that money nailed down because that’s a big win for us,” Martin said.

An update on the old town shop site noted that old petroleum has been removed from the underground storage tank that is slated to be removed in the next 30 days and asbestos sampling has been completed on the tank and a building. A bid for asbestos abatement and demolition of the buildings should be in mid to late June, he said.

Martin also reported that the Smyth County Tourism Association has allocated some funding to create a video about the Salt Trail. It’s not for marketing as there is work yet to be done, he said, but more for awareness of the trail and how it can benefit the town when completed. A group of tourism officials will be touring the town on June 9.

A study will be done by the town to find solutions to an ongoing problem of rock and debris washing into the road and property on Sheep Hill Road.

Also at the meeting, a plaque of appreciation was presented to Saltville Police Investigator Steven McVey who was named 2022 Officer of the Year for the department during a recent county-wide ceremony for town, county and state law enforcement officers sponsored by VFW Post 4667 in Marion.