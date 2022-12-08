Hurricane Players on their way to state championship

The Marion Senior High School Hurricane Players won the VHSL Region D, Class 2A One-Act Theatre championship on Nov. 19. This Saturday, Dec. 10, the ensemble will compete in the high school league’s State One-Act Championships at Monticello High School in Charlottesville.

Four schools, MSHS, Central Wise, Union High School, and Graham High School competed in the Nov. 19 tournament hosted by MSHS. Only one school could advance to the VHSL state championships and it came down to a tiebreaker to determine the first-place ensemble. Ultimately, MSHS came out on top by seven cumulative points.

Todd Necessary, MSHS director of theatre & forensics, explained how unusual such a tiebreaker is.

“I have been active in VHSL one-act for 38 years. I competed in high school, became a festival adjudicator in 1989, and have directed the Hurricane Players for 16 years. This is the first tiebreaker I’ve experienced,” he said.

Necessary also reflected on this year’s MSHS Players. “My team has been hard at work since early September when we chose “The Insanity of Mary Girard” by Lanie Robertson as our script. We have rehearsed Monday through Friday each week, plus we have rehearsed four hours for too many Saturdays to count. To be one of four 2A teams competing for the state title speaks volumes about these wonderful student-artists,” he said.

Several Hurricane Players ensemble members collected individual awards at the regional tourney. Matthew Sage and James Greer garnered Outstanding Performer Awards. The Furies Ensemble, consisting of Em Adams, James Greer, Hannah Funk, Kari Greer, and Leiah Roberts, also received an Outstanding Performer Award for an ensemble. Laken Foutz won the Best Actress Award, her second this season.

The students were also proud of their achievements.

Em Adams said, “I am so unbelievably proud of every single one of us. Our team has worked so hard and I am so honored to be able to go to state with them! I love the chosen family I’ve adopted through this program; our team never fails to make everyone feel supported and loved in every single rehearsal. I’m so grateful to have found something I truly feel passionate about.”

Laken Foutz shared many of those sentiments, saying, “I am very proud of my team and all the hard work they put into getting us this far in our competition. I know that it hasn’t been easy with after-school rehearsal and rehearsal on the weekends. Each and every one of my teammates has put time and effort not only into their own character but the whole ensemble. We all deserved the win that we achieved on Saturday and I am excited to continue our journey.”

Leiah Roberts also lauded Necessary’s commitment. She said, “I’m proud of myself and my teammates for our hard work, but a big thanks to our director Mr. Necessary for pushing and proving that we as a team could do better now than we did in the beginning.”

Matthew Sage is excited to be going to the state championship. He said, “It’s good to finally go to state in one act after four years of being a member of the team. I’m proud to see this new team step up and how far they’ve come this year.”

James Greer noted the intense feelings of competition, saying, “That Saturday was the most stressful day of my life, but it was an experience where the stress culminated into one of the most euphoric feelings in my life. It was a roller coaster of an emotional ride, but it was worth it.”