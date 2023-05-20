On May 31, the Smyth County Christian pop band Forsaken Hero will release their first 10-song full album since the band’s debut album in 2013.

“Q&A (The Stages of Belief)” is Forsaken Hero’s first release with their new record label TONECRASH Records.

Since the band’s debut, Forsaken Hero has released multiple five-song EPs, including Anthem and Quarantine Tapes.

“Forsaken Hero is so excited to release this record to the world,” said Casey Price, vocals and guitar. “A couple of the songs from the album have already been released as singles, including ‘Reliable Featuring Neon Feather’ (producer of TobyMac, Tauren Wells, Mandisa, Jordan Feliz and many others), which was released as a radio single in the beginning of April where many radio stations across the world have been playing it regularly.”

Price said that this album spans multiple genres, stories, and life experiences, including the struggles of going through devastating loss in the song “Give and Take Away.” “God Doesn’t Care” questions what does God truly care about in his word (the Bible), and what does the church try to tell us he cares about? What’s right and what’s wrong? He said there are many high energy dance and praise songs as well.

Forsaken Hero thanked the many fans who crowd-funded this album and made it possible.

“Without the support of our fans we wouldn’t be able to make music anymore,” said Price. “It means the world to us that people care enough to financially support our music and turn their money into ministry. God is good!”

Early in May, Christian pop star Lauren Daigle shared news about her new song on the GMAs (Gospel Music Association) page, on New Song Friday, and the page included many favorite artists, including Forsaken Hero as the last part of the reel, said Carrie Price, Casey’s wife, on Facebook. “I am so proud of everyone, especially Casey Price and everyone that made this song and the rest of the album possible!” she said.

“That is a huge accomplishment!” said Suzie Price, Casey’s mom. “So proud of (band members) Casey Price, Emily Shay Price, Marcus Collins, Matthew Collins and David Collins and also Angel Coleman-Juarez for the cover art for the new CD cover.”

The album will be available digitally everywhere. Physical copies can be ordered through Casey Price at casemanprice@yahoo.com.