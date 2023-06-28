Delena Estridge, Family Nutrition Program (FNP) assistant with Smyth County Extension Office and Expanded Food and Nutrition Educational 4-H Program (SNAP-Ed 4-H), has been named the 2023 Platinum Award Performer for Southwest Virginia.

Estridge was presented this award at the 2023 Family Nutrition Program All-State meeting held in Richmond earlier this month.

The Platinum Award is given to educators with three or more years on the job who perform remarkably.

As a youth program assistant for the Virginia Cooperative Extension’s SNAP-Ed 4-H program, Estridge uses hands-on activities to educate youth about the fundamentals of nutrition, preparation of low- cost snacks and meals, management of food resources, and strategies for incorporating physical activity and more nutritious eating habits into their lives.

Estridge’s “hard work and fun-loving personality enable her to grab students’ attention and make nutrition exciting,” said a Smyth County Extension Office news release. “She enrolled and completed six or more lessons with over 500 children to help youth make behavior changes to improve quality of life and live a healthier lifestyle.”

For more information on Estridge and the Family Nutrition Program in Smyth County, call her at 276-783-5175.