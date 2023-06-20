Aware of multiple illegal tire dumps around the county, Smyth supervisors debated approaches to the problem last week.

A citizen had requested that individuals be allowed to dispose of tires at county convenience centers if they are cut into four pieces. The request went before the supervisors’ Solid Waste Committee, which, after consideration, recommended that the county continue to not accept tires.

Supervisors’ Vice Chair Lori Deel questioned if the county is encouraging tire dumping by not making disposal more convenient. She noted a significant illegal dump in the Camp community that is allegedly used by individuals and businesses.

Supervisor Phil Stevenson said the same situation exists on the side of Nebo Mountain.

Stevenson also contended that if the county starts accepting quartered tires, businesses may work around rules and dispose of their tires at convenience stations.

Deel described the situation as a “double-edged sword.”

Even if the county starts accepting tires, Stevenson said, “I don’t think we’ll ever stop it [illegal disposal].”

If someone is going to throw a tire over a mountain side, he argued that he won’t take the time to cut one into quarters and take it a convenience station.

Before making a final decision, the supervisors asked county staff to talk with Wythe and Bland counties, which do accept tires, and learn about their policies and practices as well as talking with businesses about the county picking up tires for disposal for a fee.

Supervisor Roscoe Call noted that most businesses charge customers a disposal fee for tires.

Stevenson asked about cleaning up the illegal dumps.

Assistant County Administrator Clegg Williams noted that the Nebo dump site had previously been cleaned up in conjunction with Keep Southwest Virginia Beautiful and the county could explore returning to the practice.