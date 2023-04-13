With paint peeling off the building’s walls and a musty smell lingering from years of being vacant, U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine saw “a beacon of hope” as he toured the future site of the Appalachian Center for Hope Thursday. The planned residential drug treatment center is being developed in a building on the campus of the Southwestern Virginia Mental Health Institute in Marion and is expected to serve the region.

On a multi-day tour of Southwest Virginia, Kaine visited the site after he and U.S. Sen. Mark Warner secured $650,000 for the center in a $1.7 trillion federal spending bill signed into law early this year.

Additionally, the private Smyth County Community Foundation has awarded the center’s board $3 million, while the state has designated $50,000 as seed money. The non-profit center’s board also plans to seek historic tax credits to help fund its operation.

Center board member John Graham celebrated the significance of the project’s support from the local, state and federal levels of government and the private sector.

Thursday, Kaine told a gathering of the center’s leaders and supporters that more innovative programs such as the Appalachian Center for Hope are needed. The country was making progress on substance use disorders and overdoses, the senator said, until the COVID-19 pandemic struck and now the U.S. again finds itself experiencing a huge problem.

Graham noted that nationally only 13% of people suffering from a substance use disorder get the recovery help they need. In Southwest Virginia, he believed the percentage to be far lower.

Last year, Graham cited a study that found a need for about 2,000 in-patient beds exists in Southwest Virginia. He noted that the number of overdose deaths in Southwest Virginia rose 18% in the year between October 2020 and October 2021.

The former institute building began its life as a tuberculous ward, but has sat unused for years. The state is now transferring its ownership to Smyth County.

Marion’s Bill Huber is serving as the project’s architect. He shared building plans with Kaine, noting that many of its 80-year-old features can be preserved. The challenging aspect of the work, he said, is to make the building less institutional.

Huber spoke of hearing from addicts in recovery who noted that life for those actively using drugs is chaos, and they need a place of peace and community.

The building plans should be complete within three weeks, Huber told Kaine, saying it’s feasible that construction could begin in about two and a half months. The architect estimated the work will require a 12-month construction period.

All those on the tour noted the green lawns surrounding the building and nearby trees and even a garden. Huber envisioned a playground where people could visit with their children.

The idea for the center was envisioned by a consortium of leaders brought together to help assess Smyth County’s health needs when Mountain States Health Alliance and Wellmont were preparing to merge and form Ballad Health. In 2019, Graham explained that once they assessed the needs and saw how serious many of them were, the group members couldn’t walk away once their report was filed. They had to act.

They saw drug treatment as one of their highest priorities, most especially the need for a residential treatment center in the region where none existed.

Thursday, Graham acknowledged that this region was targeted by pharmaceutical companies in their distribution of opioid medications.

Quoting a previous Kaine statement, Graham said, “What if we become the epicenter for recovery?”

He noted that in-patient stays are expected to be three to five months.

Looking farther down the road, Graham said, the group is considering supportive housing for individuals who complete the in-patient term. The science, he said, says that it takes the brain at least 18 months to heal from active drug use. Support for individuals after rehab is “a gaping hole,” Graham said.

The vision for the Appalachian Center for Hope includes residential treatment, collaborative recovery planning, and re-entry assistance through workforce development and education as well as a day reporting center.

“I can’t wait to come back and see it,” Kaine told the center’s leaders. The senator told the gathering that he anticipates learning from this model and then seeing how it can be replicated elsewhere.