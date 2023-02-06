Nearly 16% of people living in the Saltville area regularly don’t know where their next meal will come from. Their cabinets and refrigerators are bare. That percentage is more than double the state rate of 7.7%.

Officially, such folks are described as food insecure.

Whatever the term, Renee Meadows isn’t surprised by Saltville’s statistics. She moved to the town about 18 months ago and began noticing the problem.

Her own parents, who are in their 70s, volunteer at food distributions, Meadows said Tuesday. The help of food pantries has been a lifesaver for them and, she said, doing their part “is their way of feeling like they earned their food….”

Meadows explained that she’s also experienced hunger. “Years ago,” she said, “a nasty divorce landed me at a food bank.”

After observing the local situation, Meadows went to Mayor Todd Young, who asked her to present her case to the town council. Though she’d never taken such action, Meadows did and won the governing body’s support.

Meadows then got in touch with Feeding Southwest Virginia. She regularly communicated with the non-profit’s Matt Thompson, a Chilhowie resident, who promised to work on the situation.

Tuesday, their work came to fruition.

The non-profit Feeding Southwest Virginia hosted a “Drop N Go” event. In about two hours Tuesday, 348 boxes of shelf stable food were given to people. As well, the agency brought its Mobile Marketplace, which allows individuals to buy refrigerated products, fresh produce, and other goods at reduced costs.

Wes Childress, the non-profit’s marketing and communications director, described the marketplace as a grocery store on wheels. He noted that individuals who use SNAP benefits get 50% off the lower cost.

Just the option of picking out what they want helps people, Childress observed, calling it “dignity of choice.”

With inflation and other factors prompting escalating grocery costs, Childress said Feeding Southwest Virginia wants to help people get nutrition and stretch their dollars.

The “Drop N Go” event was open to any Virginia resident. No income restrictions were put on the food boxes that contained tomato sauce, canned vegetables, chicken, peanut butter, corn muffin mix, a family-size juice, pasta and canned fruit.

At this time, Childress said, Feeding Southwest Virginia isn’t working with any Saltville pantries. “We want people to know we’re here for them,” he said.

Meadows plans to keep working with the non-profit. She’d like to get distributions set up once a month.

Noting that Saltville has been good to her, Meadows said, “If you can’t help your neighbor, you have no purpose.”

To see the food distribution taking place and helping with it was phenomenal, she said. “It’s gratifying just knowing you’re getting to help a few people.”

Meadows vowed, “I won’t stop until we get to once a month. It could be pivotal for someone.”

Mayor Young was on hand, helping members of the town crew distribute the boxes to those waiting in their cars. Young also convinced his mother to volunteer and Washington County sheriff’s candidate Rex Carter, who had attended last Saturday’s Woolly Mammoth Day.

Tuesday, Young called the event “an incredible opportunity for our citizens.” He expressed his gratitude to everyone who helped with the distribution. “The town is thankful,” he said.

Childress also expressed his agency’s gratitude for community partners. “We can’t do it without them,” he said.

For those who are able to help Feeding Southwest Virginia, Childress explained that the while demand is up, donations of food to the non-profit are down by 16%.

He noted that the agency serves 12,000 square miles from Bedford County to Lee County.

Individuals can make monetary donations at feedingswva.org. While often food is donated to the non-profit, Childress said when Feeding Southwest Virginia buys food, it focuses on healthier choices.

Watching as drivers pulled their vehicles up to get food, Meadows reflected, “Today, we worked as a village.”