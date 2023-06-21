Preliminary results of Standards of Learning (SOL) scores in Smyth County schools show improvements over last year.

The preliminary results presented at the June 12 meeting of Smyth County School Board revealed that for the division, a majority (28 of 39) content areas of math, science and English demonstrated percentage point increases from School Year 2021-22.

According to the report given by Jason Kilbourne, division director of testing, and Mike Sturgill, assistant superintendent for instruction, “We were very encouraged to see improvements in our elementary science scores from last year. Percentage point improvements range from 5.6% points to 30% points. These gains were achieved as the state administered new science tests in grades five and eight and in biology.”

Kilbourne and Sturgill also noted that middle schools also showed improvements in science scores ranging from a 4.5% to 13% point increase.

As for the high schools, “Overall, our high schools are significantly exceeding the state benchmark in their pass rates,” Kilbourne and Sturgill noted. “Math and science are 70% while English is 75%. We have six of nine content areas that are 80% or higher with three areas in the 90s.”

The pair noted that some scores have not yet been reported and school division rankings will be released in August.

There are 13 schools and three content areas per school represented in the preliminary report for a total of 39 possible data points, Kilbourne and Sturgill noted. “At this point last year, we had 16 of 39 data points (41%) that met the state benchmark on Pass Rate alone (no growth). We made it a point of emphasis with our administrators last summer. In turn, they worked tirelessly with their staffs to increase our overall pass rates for all students. Our preliminary data shows that 30 of 39 (77%) data points exceed the state benchmark on raw Pass Rate.”

“Through a combined effort from our building leaders and our outstanding faculties, Smyth County was able to see significant gains during the 2022-23 school year.”

In other business, the board heard that student numbers are dropping in the Region 7 virtual academy that was organized as a result of the Covid pandemic. About 400 to 500 students are expected to attend next school year.

Now in its third year, the academy will need additional funding to continue beyond 2023-24. ESSER funds are being used to pay for students, about 70 from Smyth County this past year, at about $3,500 per student.

Also at the meeting, the board heard that renovations are being done in phases for high school auditoriums – along with Northwood Middle School — with the bid approved for phase one to gut the facilities and make repairs. Seating will be phase two and curtains are also to be installed. Completion date has not yet been determined.

During presentations, members of the Royal Oak Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution presented a plaque of appreciation to Jacob Catron, rising sixth grader at Chilhowie Elementary School, in recognition of his wins from local to national levels in the DAR American History essay contest this past school year.

Jacob placed first in his fifth grade age group at the local, district, and two state levels, and third at the national level.

The assignment for this year’s essay contest was for students in grades five through eight to write as if they were a delegate to the Second Continental Congress. Jacob wrote an essay as if he was Thomas Jefferson writing home to his wife.

“This year we were so thrilled with Jacob,” said DAR Regent Charlotte Burke, “This is a really great honor for the American History Essay Contest.”

Tisha Briggs, cosmetology instructor at Smyth Career & Technology Center, was presented the Mover of Mountains award for June.

The nomination reads: “Tisha is an extremely dedicated teacher who always goes the extra mile to help her students be successful. She coordinates with local nursing homes in order to give her students hands-on experience with clients. The result is not only the skills practice, but also a nice partnership that provides companionship for nursing home residents as well as teaches empathy, compassion, and social skills to teenagers. Mrs. Briggs is always willing to volunteer her time, whether it is setting up a fundraiser for our school or Northwood High School athletics. She will take students to training over spring break when she could be enjoying her day off. She never says ‘no’ to an opportunity for her students and always has her program and her students first in her actions. She is not an 8-4 teacher, she is a 24/7 educator.”

There will be a called board meeting on Tuesday, June 27 at 4 p.m. Smyth County School Board will conduct its regular meeting next month on Thursday, July 6 at 6 p.m.

The Teacher of the Year Luncheon will be held on Friday, Aug. 4 at noon in the main dining room of the Lakeview Event Center at Hungry Mother State Park.