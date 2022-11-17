The Art Place in Chilhowie continues art champion's work years after her death

Though Edna Bonham Love died in 2016, her glasswork still catches the light just so, her watercolor paintings still speak of nature’s wonders, and she still manages to surprise her daughter.

Diana Bonham Love knew her mother best as a teacher of art, but, in recent years, she has discovered that her mother was also a prolific artist and found inspiration in butterflies, fallen leaves and even her daughter’s youthful long hair.

After six years of work, Diana and other members of her Edna’s family with the support of friends and area art lovers are paying tribute to the woman who championed arts for Southwest Virginia and advocated for her hometown, Chilhowie.

Locally, Edna is best known for establishing and operating The Art Place in Chilhowie. She opened its doors in 1991 as venue to teach multiple forms of art media, celebrate artists, and host guest lectures. She especially wanted to see that opportunities to explore art were available to all – not an avenue she enjoyed growing up in Smyth County.

Long before Edna returned to Chilhowie though, she was fighting for people, especially youngsters, to be able to pursue arts.

For her 2016 funeral, Randy Vaughn, who had known Edna since he was a first-grader at Claremont Elementary School in Pulaski, shared: “A champion for the Arts, an untiring/relentless pursuer of beauty, form, shape, color and light, Edna Love spent a lifetime bringing her passion for the Arts to everyone she encountered. Having found her calling at an early age, she would spend the balance of her 92 (plus) years promoting art education in the public schools of Pulaski County, founding art organizations and centers in Southwest Virginia, and advocating for the Arts in Virginia. Her desire to develop avenues for young and old to enjoy and participate in the creative process became a personal and professional journey spanning decades.”

Vaughn detailed how, when Edna realized in 1974 that Pulaski County’s elementary schools lacked art education, she began a 10-year crusade to remedy the situation – and ultimately, she succeeded.

Edna didn’t stop there. She went on to teach in the school system for 32 years. She also taught at New River Community College, Radford University and Virginia Tech. Along the way, she envisioned and helped found the Fine Arts Center for the New River Valley.

After the death of her husband, Bob, she opened The Art Place. It’s possible she felt called to return to the place where she discovered art and her love of beauty. Vaughn said Edna shared that “as a small child… the windows in our small church [St. James Lutheran Church in Chilhowie] mesmerized me with the beautiful color and shape.

That fasciation never left Edna.

In an artist statement she wrote, “Glass is the most beautiful and exciting medium with which to work, because it seems to come alive as it absorbs and reflects the subtle changes in intensity of the light.”

She gave the gift of stained glass to others. She and her son Dennis created the chapel windows for First United Methodist Church in Pulaski and others for Pulaski County Community Hospital.

In that same statement, Edna wrote, “I like working with people, rather than in the isolation of a lonely studio. It’s part of a being a ‘teacher/artist’ instead of the reverse.’”

Diana inherited her mother’s creativity and desire to teach but in the field of music. She spent 25 years as a high school band director in Blacksburg and another 12 years with West Virginia University’s music program in Morganton.

Of art and The Art Place, Diana said, “I knew how much it meant to her.” Six years ago, work began to reopen the exhibit and learning center in Chilhowie.

She’s had help along the way. Initially exploring partnership opportunities with Emory & Henry College, students helped with the project, especially Liam Besneatte-Callinane. A 2021 E&H graduate with a studio art major, he’s been helping get The Art Place set up.

Museums and such centers, he said, are his skillset and passion.

Growing up in Johnson County, Tennessee, Besneatte-Callinane also has a deep appreciation of Appalachian art and its blending of creativity and function.

Looking around at the wide array of art in new center at 124 Lee Highway, he said, it’s “absolutely a great way to carry on her legacy.”

The Art Place’s main gallery features many of Edna’s works, including an oil painting, pottery, photography, stained glass, fused glass, jewelry, collage, wood carving and mixed media.

Another room features local artists’ paintings and mixed media, while a third space currently exhibits the work of Sugar Grove painter Jack “JaTa” Taylor.

“I think Mom would be pleased,” said Diana, who noted that organizers are asking the community for input about what The Art Place should offer, including classes.

Currently, future shows include quilts by Chime Saltz, Smyth County Youth (K-12) art, and more works by local artists.

Diana has encountered more than one surprise as she’s gone through her mother’s collections, including one of Edna’s seventh-grade works that she wouldn’t allow her teacher to touch up and a tribute to Diana’s youthful long hair.

Edna left many little notes explaining pieces, and Diana is grateful.

As musicians played during Sunday’s open house at The Art Place and visitors listened and admired artwork, Diana said, “It feels great. It’s lighter.”

Diana noted that when delays happened, she could feel Edna’s presence and would reply, “OK, Mom, I hear you.”

The Art Place may well allow many generations who never met Edna Bonham Love to experience her love of art, beauty, and Chilhowie.