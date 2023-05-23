Some folks may believe Chilhowie, Marion, or Saltville is the nuttiest town in the country, but a team of students want to take folks on a tour of Crazytown, described as “the most messed up town in America.”

To take the tour, join the Marion Senior High School Hurricane Players as they present Jonathan Rand’s Crazytown at the Lincoln Theatre in Marion on Thursday and Friday, May 25 and 26, at 7:30 p.m.

According to Todd Necessary, director of MSHS Theatre & Forensics, “Crazytown is a low-tech evening of comedy.”

The tour will take audience members “from the WOMG Actions News Team to the police interrogation room where the nicest guy in town is issued a strange ultimatum to the elementary school for a heated political debate on critical issues like tater tots, and to a meeting of the Censorship Society.”

The eight performers will portray many roles in this production.

Among those performers is James Greer, who is taking part in his final show as a MSHS student.

Greer reflected, “I’ve been working my butt off for a lot of this year, what with One-Act and Forensics, but there’s an oddly special feel about this one. It may be my last show... or at the very least, my last official show here as a student, but I want my four years here to really go out in a bang. I started it off with a comedic play, so it only makes sense that I end it with one. I’ll never forget the times I’ve had with my cast mates through thick, thin, and all things in between.”

Another Crazytown actor, Em Adams, will miss Greer and the other senior Players. She said, “I loved working in this production and this cast the entire way through! I’m going to miss our seniors on the team next year; they have helped me grow as an actress a lot. We have a great cast full of determined actors and actresses and I’m proud to call them my team. I hope everyone enjoys the show! We worked hard!”

Brock Davidson knows about graduating and returning to work with the Players.

He commented, “Despite having graduated from the program a few years back now, I always enjoy coming back and helping out with the Hurricane Players shows whenever I can! I hope that I can impart some experience or at the very least enrich the learning environment for the younger actors around me with my presence.”

Admission to the show is $5 for students and $8 for adults.