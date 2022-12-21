Chilhowie girl asks Santa and his elves for prayers for her baby brother

It took the soon-to-be 11-year-old Abbie Kinard weeks to decide what she wanted to ask Santa to deliver this Christmas. When she finally wrote Santa and later talked to him in person, Abbie wanted Santa and his elves and everyone to pray for her baby brother.

Abbie’s mother, Teresa, said her daughter has asked for a sibling since she’s been able to talk. On Sept. 13 that wish was granted. Maverick James Kinard was born at 4:47 a.m. However, even before he came into this world, doctors knew that the baby wasn’t well.

At 35½ weeks of Teresa’s pregnancy an ultrasound tech saw something suspicious. Another ultrasound after Maverick was born confirmed a problem that was ultimately determined on Oct. 31 to be a neuroblastoma tumor on his adrenal gland.

Despite the tumor and lots of medical tests and appointments, Maverick is thriving and growing. He is well loved.

Teresa and her husband, Jason, lost their first daughter in 2010, when she was stillborn. After Abbie’s birth, they experienced two miscarriages.

Teresa described Maverick as “our little miracle” and Abbie’s “little sidekick.”

Still, Maverick’s diagnosis brought unexpected stress and anxiety.

Teresa said, “It’s not a path we ever thought we’d take, but we’re doing it one day at a time.”

As would be expected, Teresa said, Abbie was having a hard time with Maverick’s diagnosis. On Facebook, Teresa wrote, “It has taken weeks to get her to tell us anything she wanted this year. All she kept saying was she wanted Santa to make Brother better or his cancer to go away so we don’t have to worry about it getting worse or hurting him.”

When Abbie wrote a letter to Santa, her first request was for Santa and his elves to pray for Maverick. She told her mom that there are thousands of elves and that would mean thousands of prayers.

Teresa reflected, “She’s such an amazing little soul with so much kindness.”

To uplift her daughter, Teresa posted a request on Facebook, asking people to pray for Maverick and send cards to Abbie. “With her struggling with Maverick’s diagnosis and having a hard time even getting excited for the holidays, her Father and I just want to see her face light up when she receives a ton of cards and sees that her wish for prayers has been granted and has spread far and wide,” Teresa wrote.

The response, Teresa said, has already been “far beyond what we imagined.”

Abbie is looking forward each day to checking the mail and reading the cards. It’s “giving her a reason to smile,” her mom said. “The cards mean more than anything. They brighten up Abbie.”

As of Friday morning, Abbie had received 108 cards and several packages. “She’s blown away,” said Teresa.

The family believes the prayers are working. Last week, they got the news that the tumor had shrunk a little. “It’s the best Christmas present we could have,” Teresa declared.

She asked that the prayers continue and that those who can send Abbie cards at: Abbie Kinard, P.O. Box 230, Chilhowie, VA 24319.

Abbie will be celebrating her 11th birthday later this week on Dec. 23.

While the medical costs and related expenses have created financial challenges for Kinards, Teresa said some amazing people reached out to ensure that they have Christmas gifts.

For her children, Teresa said, “I just want them to have an amazing Christmas.”

To follow Maverick’s and the family’s journey, Teresa has set up a special Facebook page: Mighty Little Maverick.