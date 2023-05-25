Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Erinn Dearth and Dan Beckmann laid a wreath at Arlington National Cemetery. They sang at Pearl Harbor in Hawaii. Now, the faces of Letters From Home are coming to Marion, where they’ll conclude a 50-state tour.

For Dearth, who founded the USO-style group in 2010, Marion is special. In a Thursday interview, she said, Letters From Home has performed in Smyth County’s courthouse town since 2011. “It’s one of our oldest venues,” she said, also noting that the group’s May 28 show in Marion will put them over the 1,000 show mark. The Lincoln Theatre performance will be show 1,001.

The idea for Letters From Home came from Dearth’s father, Pat Dearth, a U.S. Coast Guard veteran. Erinn Death remembered they were together for a Sunday night dinner and he got his old records out. The rest, as they say, is history. The show continues to offer vaudeville-style singing and dancing and honor veterans and active-duty military personnel and their families.

For 2023, Dearth said, they recognized the divisions in America and wanted to help create moments of unity. “Music is universal,” she said.

They began the 50-state tour in January, and Dearth said it’s been amazing to see all the amazing things this country has to offer.

Yet, Beckmann reflected, for all the diversity in geography and people, “We’re a lot more alike than different.” He hopes their performances can bring people together. “There’s a lot working to divide us,” he acknowledged.

Both the performers have been excited to see audience members of all generations. Most audiences include veterans and their sons and daughters and even young children.

Dearth said it’s wonderful to see “kids hearing the music for the first time.” The younger members also enjoy the show’s audience interaction.

It’s definitely a different experience from their often screen-based lives, Beckmann said, noting that the family-friendly show also features comedy and even tap dancing.

This year’s performance will include a difference from years past. In the second half of the show, Beckmann said they’re putting a spotlight on Vietnam vets. He acknowledges it can be emotional.

They made the addition, Dearth said, because “so many Vietnam vets out there never received the welcome home they so deserved.” Now, she said, Letters From Home is “really truly welcoming them home.” For many, she said, it’s the first time.

The Memorial Day show, Dearth said, will be one that everyone enjoys. She reminded potential audience members that tickets are free thanks to the Town of Marion and Marion’s VFW Post. Tickets are available from any Marion VFW member or at the door pending seating availability.

Beckmann described feeling surreal as Letters From Home approaches the final tour stop.

Yet, there’s still work ahead. Throughout the 50-state tour, he’s been directing a documentary that will preserve many of its memories.

A documentary on the group produced by “Our State” Television (David Hardy) won an Emmy award in 2015.

According to a news release, one of the tour’s sponsors is Footsteps Researchers, a global team of military researchers who help their clients retrace the footsteps of those who served in WWII. Footsteps Researchers founder Myra Miller serving as tour manager and is excited to meet veterans across the country and thank them for their service.

To view the tour route, read a blog about the tour, or learn more, visit www.LettersFromHomeSingers.com.