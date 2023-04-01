Del. Jeff Campbell confirmed today through a news release that he does not plan to seek reelection. The Saltville native has served five terms in the Virginia House of Delegates, having been first elected to that office in 2013. In conjunction with Campbell’s statement, his longtime legislative assistant, Jed Arnold, announced that he is seeking the Republican nomination to run for the seat.

Arnold, a Saltville resident, is also an attorney, working with Campbell at Campbell Chafin, P.C.

Adam Tolbert, chair of the Smyth County Republican Committee, said that Campbell and Arnold shared the news at the county Republican meeting Monday.

Citing the biblical verse Ecclesiastes 3:1 “For everything there is a season, and a time to every purpose under the heaven, in the release, Campbell said, “…My season has now come and gone and I am announcing that I will not be seeking a sixth term in the Virginia House of Delegates. I make this announcement after many months of prayer, consultation with my family and colleagues and with the profound appreciation to all of the constituents that supported me through the past five election cycles and that I have had the honor of serving in the House for so many years. I pledge to continue to serve through transition to what I am sure will be a worthy and even more capable successor and pray for God’s continued blessing upon the Commonwealth of Virginia.”

Campbell called his wife Carie’s support a blessing and spoke of their four children. He wrote, “When I was sworn into the House in 2014, our family photo, taken in front of the Clerk’s dais, displays a young family with children in elementary school. Ten years later, those children are grown and have gone off to college. If I have any regrets from my service, it is that I wasn’t there nearly enough during their formative years.”

“I can’t say ‘thank you’ loudly enough to them and my wife for their unending patience, understanding and perseverance during the past decade. They are, without question, the loves of my life and I sincerely hope my service can be something for which they can one day look upon with pride as they were, largely, the reasons for my desire to become involved in the first place,” Campbell continued.

The legislator also lauded his colleagues and staff, saying, “Their daily commitment and sacrifice is truly astonishing. I am not sure there is a handful of the scores of Delegates that I have served with in the House and Senate that even possess the words, ‘I, me or my’ in their vocabulary. My impression of the body as a whole is exemplary of the concept of ‘selfless service’ and it is truly the highest honor of my professional life to have been a part of it.”

Of Campbell, Arnold described him as “a stalwart of the Virginia House of Delegates for the last decade. It has been an honor to serve as his legislative assistant since 2015. His commitment to the people of the Sixth District, his conservative values and his family is unparalleled. I join the folks of Smyth, Wythe and Carroll counties in thanking him for his tenure of distinguished service. I know that he and Carie and the kids are excited by this transition and I wish them all the best.”

Arnold continued, “Jeff has impacted my career in a multitude of ways. He’s been a mentor in both my legal practice and in the art of statesmanship. Most importantly he’s been my friend. I am thankful to have had the opportunity to serve as his legislative assistant and for his guidance. Because of that opportunity and experience, I believe that I am the best candidate to serve the people of the newly-drawn House District 46.”

Arnold filed the necessary declaration of candidacy and voter petitions on Monday, becoming the first candidate to qualify for the Republican nomination for the 46th District seat in the Virginia House of Delegates.

In his statement, Arnold said, “The impact Richmond has on the day-to-day lives of us here in Southwest Virginia is immense. It is imperative the people of House District 46 are represented by a delegate who has experience in Richmond, experience with the issues facing Southwest Virginia, and experience in ushering legislation through to enactment.”

If elected Arnold promised an accessible constituency office and legislation focused on public safety, educational opportunities and fighting for rural values.

Arnold lives in Saltville with his wife, Melanie, and son, Jack. He has been active in youth sports, serving as a volunteer little league baseball coach. Arnold is a 1997 graduate of Northwood High School, a 2003 graduate of Radford University, and a 2015 graduate of the Appalachian School of Law. He and his family attend the Rich Valley Presbyterian Church.

Prior to law school, Arnold worked for the Smyth County News & Messenger.

House District 46 includes all of Grayson, Smyth, and Wythe counties and part of Pulaski County.

Tolbert explained that “a state run primary election is the nomination process selected to choose the Republican nominee in this district. The filing period opened at noon on March 20 and closes at 5 p.m. on April 6th. If more than one candidate successfully files, a state run primary election will be held on June 20th across the new 46th House District… to determine the Republican Party nominee. So far, Jed Arnold is the only candidate who has successfully filed for the primary.”

This year is expected to be a transformative year for Virginia's General Assembly as numerous incumbents are opting to not seek reelection.