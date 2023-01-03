First-responders recognize Christmas spirit in Chilhowie girl

A little girl’s embodiment of the Christmas spirit so touched Chilhowie first-responders, they coordinated a parade just for her.

Chilhowie Police Chief Andrew Moss said the idea took root when his wife forwarded him a News & Messenger article about 11-year-old Abbie Kinard, whose top Christmas wish was for Santa, his elves and everyone to pray for her baby brother, Maverick, who was born with cancer in September.

Moss was touched by the Chilhowie family’s situation and Abbie’s heart.

He reflected, “To have a little girl be that selfless and wanting more for her little brother than herself, well isn’t that the true meaning of Christmas?”

Moss “had the idea of getting some cards to her with a parade of vehicles coming to her house to deliver them.”

The PD chief touched base with Chilhowie Fire & EMS Chief David Haynes, who supported the idea and was ready to take part.

With Abbie’s mom’s blessing, they planned the special delivery for Friday, Dec. 23. They arrived at the Kinard home with five police cars and two fire vehicles.

Abbie was indeed touched.

“To see her face light up with a smile as we pulled up meant the world to all of us,” said Moss.

On Facebook, Abbie’s mother, Teresa, reflected, “We have the most amazing first responders and community in general.”

Chief Moss noted the sense of support that exists among the town’s residents. “It has been the greatest honor of my life to work in the Town of Chilhowie,” he said. “This community is so supportive of its police and fire departments that it’s only fitting that we return that support to those who need it most, especially our younger community members.”

Moss hopes the community will continue to show its support for the family. “We promised Abbie to get as many first responders and anyone else who feels compelled to send cards and pray for Abbie, Maverick and the whole Kinard family. We are hoping our gesture spurs that action from others.”

Thursday, Teresa updated the Mighty Little Maverick Facebook page, noting that Abbie has so far received 368 cards, including her first from another country – the United Kingdom.

Abbie’s also received a special coin from the Sullivan County Police Department, a card hand painted by a 93-year-old woman and other gifts.

Teresa wrote, “You all do not even know how much you have brightened this child up. She loves checking her mail, and card openings have turned into amazing family time moments.”

The family believes the prayers are working. They recently got the news that Maverick’s tumor had shrunk a little. The baby’s next round of tests and oncology checkup is set for Jan. 24.

The family asks that the prayers continue and that those who can send Abbie cards at: Abbie Kinard, P.O. Box 230, Chilhowie, VA 24319.