High school senior earns scholarship for service with Saltville EMS

Bailey Dean began caring for her neighbors as a high school student when she initially completed her EMT training. Now, the Saltville EMS crew member has been recognized for her work and awarded a scholarship to continue her education.

During its annual awards program last month, the Southwest Virginia Emergency Medical Services (SWEMS) Council presented Dean with a $1,000 scholarship for Outstanding Contribution to EMS by a High School Senior.

As a regional winner, Dean is now eligible to win a $5,000 scholarship at the state level.

The competitive scholarship is only awarded to a high school senior who has been affiliated with an EMS agency in the Southwest Virginia EMS Region for at least six months and who is enrolled or will be enrolled in an institution of higher learning or an accredited ALS training program in the coming year.

Greg Woods, the EMS council’s executive director, said, “Notable accomplishments that contributed to her selection included her completion of an EMT program while a high school student, her work with Saltville EMS, and her future educational plans. While balancing all of her volunteer contributions, she maintained a 3.750 GPA.”

In an essay, Woods said Dean wrote about “her future goals and opportunities/challenges that she sees facing the EMS industry.”

Richelle Lowman, Saltville EMS’ office manager, said the agency “nominated Bailey for this award for a number of reasons. Her work ethic is solid - she shows up on time every time, and is typically among the first people performing their daily duties on-shift. Bailey is constantly learning about her position and responsibilities, and she strives to perform well every day. She brings a youthful energy to the table that is much needed in the EMT profession, and both her energy and her drive to pursue Paramedic certification is something we are proud to encourage.”

During the ceremony, Highlands Emergency Air Rescue and Transport, based in Marion, received the council’s Outstanding EMS Agency award.

Woods said, “This award is given to an EMS agency that exemplifies outstanding professionalism and service to its community; whose high level of patient care is evident by innovative training, community awareness, preventive health programs, public relations efforts and participation in local, regional and statewide EMS systems.”

“Highlands Emergency Air Rescue and Transport (HEART),” Woods said, “was chosen based on their more than three decades of service to our region. In addition to providing air medical care, the agency provides a great deal of support to other EMS agencies in the region. They offer a number of continuing education programs for EMS providers each year. A number of the agency's staff members participate on regional and state steering committees focused on improving prehospital care. The agency is active in the community and supports a number of public events each year and provide community-based safety training free of charge.”

HEART was previously known as Wings.

With the regional awards, the winners have been nominated for the Virginia 2022 Governor’s EMS Awards Program.

Among the other winners was Phillip Steve Wallace, of Lebanon, who received the 2022 Regional EMS Award for Excellence in EMS. He was recognized for his more than 50 years of service in the regional public safety system in both EMS and law enforcement. He has served on numerous local and regional committees focused on advancing emergency medical services in this region.

“Steve Wallace has been a leader advancing emergency medical services throughout Southwest

Virginia,” Woods said. “His half century of active service and dedication is truly exemplary.”

In a news release, SWEMS Board President J.C. Bolling said, “His selflessness and commitment has earned the respect of his peers across our region and across the Commonwealth.”

State winners will be announced at the 2022 Virginia EMS Symposium in November.

“The regional EMS awards program raises awareness of the outstanding work being done by our region's heroes,” Woods said. “These individuals have made extraordinary contributions to their communities and have touched the lives of citizens throughout our region and across the state.”

The Southwest Virginia EMS Council is a regional non-profit organization and is one of 11 regional EMS councils that contracts with the Virginia Department of Health Office of Emergency Medical Services.