Smyth supervisors delay vote on private airstrip

Last Tuesday, a farmer whose land is adjacent to property where a private grass airstrip could be built asked officials for additional time to study the matter before they made a final decision on the needed permit.

Veda Odle and her attorney, David Scyphers, asked the county’s board of supervisors to table their decision on a special use permit that would allow Robert de Camara to develop the 60 foot by 2,400 foot airstrip on property at 592 South Fork Road in Marion. The land is zoned Agricultural/Rural.

Odle, who said she’s farmed the land for 26 years, reiterated her opposition to the airstrip as she had at a joint public hearing of the supervisors and the county planning commission on Dec. 30.

Tuesday, she argued that Virginia is committed to the preservation of family farming and that her neighbor’s plans would interfere with her beef farm. Such activity, she said, would threaten “what makes this area so unique.”

Odle also noted that a county letter notifying her of the permit request was misaddressed and she wasn’t formally notified until two days before the Dec. 30 hearing.

She acknowledged that the county had advertised the hearing in the News & Messenger as is required by law.

Scyphers, whose office is in Abingdon, said the decision is one that shouldn’t be rushed. He reiterated that he had not had time to fully vet the matter.

De Camara told the officials that the land he now owns and proposes to use for the airstrip had been up for sale for about two years. He said Odle could have bought it if she wanted to control its use. De Camara said he paid $260,000 for the property and believes he should be able to exercise his private property rights.

At the Dec. 30 hearing, de Camara told the officials that he anticipates that the private airfield will be used for about one flight a week for his personal use. He did note that it could on occasion be used by a medical rescue flight or an aircraft in distress if needed.

He also advised officials that the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has approved the runway.

De Camara estimated that the airstrip will take about three acres in the middle of a 50-acre hayfield.

He also said that he hopes to use the runway, in part, to introduce people to Smyth County’s beauty and natural resources, including its trout fishing.

He also noted plans to minimize the airstrip’s impact on neighbors, including adding privacy foliage and taking off toward an open field.

Also at the Dec. 30 hearing, Odle pointed out that de Camara lives about 15 minutes from the public airport in Grosceclose. She argued that he would be enjoying his hobby at her expense. “My farm is not a hobby; it’s a livelihood,” she said.

When de Camara first inquired about building a private airstrip, officials had to consider whether to revise the county’s zoning ordinance to allow airports. The ordinance didn’t address them or related matters such as airstrips.

Late in 2021, the supervisors approved a revision that would allow public or private airstrips in all zones except conservation/recreation. Anyone who wants to develop an airport has to apply for a Special Use Permit, which requires a public hearing. The ordinance defines airports as “any area of land or water used or intended for landing or takeoff of aircraft, including appurtenant area used or intended for airport buildings, facilities as well as right of way together with buildings and facilities.”

Only after the zoning change was made could de Camara apply for the permit.

After the Dec. 30 hearing, the planning commission recommended that the board of supervisors approve a special use permit for de Camara under the conditions that it remain a grass airstrip and be limited to Visual Flight Rules (VFR), which would restrict its use to daylight landings and takeoffs.

Supervisors’ Vice Chair Lori Deel noted that the property in question rests in the Rye Valley District, which she represents. Her preference, she said, would be for Odle and de Camara to work out the situation between themselves. She noted her hesitancy to delay projects.

Supervisor Kris Ratliff asked County Attorney Scot Farthing if it would be prudent to delay the decision.

Farthing replied that there’s nothing wrong with caution. The attorney did add that he doesn’t believe notice is a legal issue.

Deel ultimately made a motion that the supervisors give the parties until Friday, Jan. 21, to review the matter and make any reports to the board with the supervisors to act on the permit request at their Thursday, Jan. 27, meeting.

In discussions, the presence of a private airstrip in the county known as Catron Field, off of Old Airport Road in Chilhowie, has been noted. According to Curtis Pennington, who operates that field, it was first established in 1937 and continued in operation until the 1960s. Then, he opened it again in 1985, prior to the county’s implementation of zoning, which grandfathers its use. Now, Pennington said, six to seven planes are based there with an airstrip of 1,800 feet.

Catron Field is closer to 10 times as many homes as de Camara’s proposed strip and hundreds of heads of cattle, Pennington said, and no problems have been reported.