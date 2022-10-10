Marion Downtown wins grant to study future use of burned-out store

Last October, 60 firefighters from seven departments battled the blaze that destroyed the Past Time Antique Emporium in downtown Marion. In the year since, officials have considered many possibilities for the repurposing the space. Ideas have included creating a green space, parking, a rooftop area, and others, but nothing seemed the right fit or kept the flow of the downtown retail and restaurant area intact.

Now, a Virginia Main Street grant is expected to help.

Friday, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced Virginia Main Street grants for 16 communities totaling more than $257,000. Among those awards was one for $10,000 to allow Marion Downtown to conduct a burnout feasibility study for the former two-story space.

The funds will help pay for hiring a qualified firm to conduct a structural assessment, develop construction concepts and cost estimates, and identify potential funding sources “to repurpose a building deemed unsalvageable….”

Last summer, the antique store’s owners, Keith and Jan Medieros, sold the structure to the Marion Economic Development Authority with the hope that the area could be revitalized.

With the EDA owning the property and this grant, Ken Heath, Marion’s community and economic development coordinator, sees opportunities opening up.

Friday, he said, “It’s a wonderful opportunity for us to turn a tragedy into another asset. The study will provide options for possibilities for this anchor building for our downtown, identifying suggested uses, cost estimates and financial incentives that we can present to a new owner to return this building to a functional, contributing business or two. With continued low vacancy rates and high demand, we certainly can use every space we can help develop. The legacy that Keith and Jan Medieros started with their restoration into the Past Time Antique Emporium will now continue, bringing new businesses, new jobs, and new things to do to our town.”

Among the options to be explored, Heath said, is one that would develop commercial space on the street level and apartments or other short-term residential units on the second floor.

“The Medieros took it from a vacant space into one of the most visited businesses in our town, and thanks to their vision in working with our EDA, they have set the scene for the next chapter for this historic building,” Heath said in a Monday news release.

Virginia Main Street grants are geared to revitalization.

“For over 30 years, the Virginia Main Street program has been critical to economic development, small business growth and job development through the revitalization and preservation of our historic downtown districts,” said Youngkin in a news release. “I look forward to seeing the economic opportunity that these projects will spark while preserving and utilizing the historic character of their communities as well.”

“Virginia Main Street continues to create opportunities for long-term economic growth throughout the Commonwealth,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick. “These grants allow us to provide targeted support while preserving the unique cultures and histories that make Virginia’s downtown areas consumer destinations.”

“This is another big step for our downtown,” said Marion Mayor David Helms. “We are so proud of the Medieros for bringing the building back to life, and were heartbroken with them last year when it caught fire. We are appreciative of our public works crew and our fire department for containing the fire to keep from losing blocks of our downtown.”

One neighboring business suffered minor damage from the fire.