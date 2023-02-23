The helmet had protected his grandfather John’s head in World War II, but when Brian Martin was growing up it hung on a fence post, hosting a bird’s nest. Though Martin was close to his grandparents, only when Papa John approached death did he share stories of his war experiences in Germany and France. Martin cares for the helmet today. As much as he loves the natural world and believes in conservation, it’s no longer available to nesting birds.

With all that helmet represented and the hitches his dad and uncles did in the military, Martin “always knew I’d serve in some capacity.”

At 19, the young Chilhowie man tried to enlist in the Army. Partial hearing loss, however, made him ineligible. Martin directed his attention to other paths until two years later.

Martin then took his brother to meet an Air Force recruiter. During the conversation, Martin shared his “tale of woe” of trying to enlist.

The recruiter promised that his hearing issue wouldn’t be an obstacle to the Air Force and the “Wild Blue Yonder.”

“Two months later I was gone,” he said.

Martin planned to serve his country for one hitch – around 15 months to two years.

He ended up serving far longer. Last month, Martin retired as a lieutenant colonel after giving his country 29 years of service.

Martin tells of enjoying his time as an “aircrew guy” and working with engineers on telecommunications projects that today are common to everyone – like GPS. He served multiple tours on active duty, but then Martin found out he was going to be a dad.

Dual Service CareersHe left the military, moved home, and began a public administration career with the Mount Rogers Planning District Commission.

“Then,” he simply said, “9/11 happened.”

“I felt like I wasn’t doing anything if I wasn’t in uniform.”

Martin re-enlisted.

In 2004, a colonel asked Martin if he’d ever considered becoming an officer. One step led to another and he found himself in officer training school.

Today, Martin feels almost as if he served two separate military careers – one as an enlisted man and the second as an officer.

He went on to become a commander of the 134th Logistics Readiness Squadron, which specializes in air refueling.

As a Reservist, Martin continued working the planning district, often serving as town manager for communities such as Fries and Glade Spring. “I was burning the candle at both ends,” he acknowledged.

The Bonds of Service

Yet, Martin’s thoughts quickly turned to those he led – the “400 young Americans under my command.”

Martin reflected, “It’s one thing to send yourself…. As a commander signing order to send young kids into combat….” He acknowledged many nights without sleep.

Yet, he believes he laid the groundwork to help many of them move up through the ranks and serve well. Even though he’s now retired, Martin is more than willing to share his experience and wisdom with service men and women.

For the last two years, Martin has served with the Inspector General’s Office. Out of command, he said, people would call day and night and ask, “Hey, Colonel. Got a minute?”

They can be assured Martin has found and will continue to find those minutes.

Once in uniform, “the connection you make, the kinship, it’s hard to explain,” Martin said.

The veteran, who served multiple tours in Iraq, is grateful for that indescribable bond.

Though he didn’t lose anyone under his command, Martin has helped box up the possessions of and write letters home to the families of those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

Martin remembered helping put caskets carrying multiple boys’ remains on planes to come home. There’s no music, nothing nice like in the movies, he declared before asking to move on in the interview.

Then, he added, none were 30 years old yet.

Martin also spoke with compassion about people who could be called enemies. While some bad people exist, he said, there are also “good people caught up in situations they can’t do anything about and have to make unfathomable choices.”

Those Who’ve Gone Before

For the combat and other difficult experiences, Martin declares, “A lot of people did more than me.”

He quickly points to the veterans of World War II.

When Martin returned from a combat tour, Jim Parlier, of Marion, “showed up at my door” and sponsored Martin for membership in the VFW. Parlier served as a nose gunner in B24s in WWII, taking part in missions against the Third Reich.

On Parlier’s first bombing mission, the navigator was killed. Still, Parlier went on to fly 19 missions.

When Parlier returned home, Martin said, his giving heart and attitude were among the best.

“I strive to be that way everyday but I fall short,” Martin said.

He then pointed to Bill Robinson, a Vietnam veteran, whose helicopter was shot down in 1965 as he was trying to recover a downed American pilot. Robinson became the longest held enlisted POW in American history. He was released 50 years ago in February 1973.

Martin called Robinson a dear friend and a great man and said he possessed the same spirit that Parlier did.

As reflections turned again to Sept. 11, 2002, Martin spoke of visiting the memorials at the site of the former Trade Towers taken down by terrorists attacking this country.

On that visit, Martin particularly remembered a buddy who ended his life after his third tour in Afghanistan.

At Ground Zero, he said, “I’m man enough to admit that I broke down.”

Continuing to Serve

Martin recalled the unity of Americans after the attacks and said, “We’re still the greatest country if we can take a breath and realize it.”

At January’s end, Martin retired from 134th. Though he’s spent years around aircraft, he’s a self-described kid around them still and said, “I don’t think I’ll ever get tired of them.”

With retirement and being out of uniform, Martin acknowledges a degree of sadness and vulnerability, but he knows the course he plans to follow.

There’s the family farm.

His “amazing kids,” who, Martin said, keep him grounded and humble, are the fifth generation to work the family beef cattle farm.

While they don’t make a living off the 126 acres, Martin said they’ve put much of it in conservation easements and are working toward reforestation. He knows they could run more cattle and make more money, but he worries about the environment and the potential for ecological disaster.

As he finds new ways to serve, Martin said, “one of the things I want to do is be a protector of nature.”

Then, there’s Saltville, where Martin serves as town manager.

“I’ve staked my future on Saltville,” he said with no hesitation.

Martin pointed to Marion’s downtown revitalization and Chilhowie thriving as the gateway to Mount Rogers and Saltville.

Now, he said, it’s Saltville turn.

The longtime public administrator believes the town will see significant success by banking on the outdoor recreation economy. Efforts are coming together to develop a campground in the community and there’s interest in completing the Salt Trail.

Martin also points to the downtown’s growth. Martin ticked off multiple new eateries and retailers plus a homegrown veterinarian and the positive growth of Saltville’s branch of the Lifetime Wellness Center.

Both people from outside the area and community natives are investing in Saltville, he said.

Declaring that bright days are head for the town, Martin said, “As a Chilhowie boy, I’m proud to be Saltville’s town manager.”