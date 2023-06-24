The work of artists from around Smyth County and even Tennessee and North Carolina will be celebrated in new show that is open at The Art Place in Chilhowie.

The artists featured in this exhibit, which includes an array of artwork forms, are: Tom Heffinger, of Chilhowie, with wood carvings; Bo Bonham, of Chilhowie, with sculpture; Jimmy Love, of Chilhowie, with photography; Lockie Cruise, of Glade Spring, with watercolors; Jack Taylor, of Sugar Grove, with paintings; Lieu Via Gary, of Chilhowie, with crafts; Susan Catron, of Chilhowie, with crafts; Justin May, of Marion, with paintings; Lyn Thompson, of Marion, with paintings; Lois Mead, of Chilhowie, with various works; Tommy Tomlin, of Evington, with various works; Devin Mitchell, of Sugar Grove, working in mixed media; Martha Biggar, of Draper, with photography; Martha Jo Beitner, of Chilhowie, with paintings; Rebecca Harris, of Chilhowie, with quilting; Liam Besneatte-Cullinane, of Laurel Bloomery, Tennessee, working in mixed media; Lacey Brown, of Asheville, N.C. with paintings; and Suzie Johnson, of Atkins, with mixed media.