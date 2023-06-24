The work of artists from around Smyth County and even Tennessee and North Carolina will be celebrated in new show that is open at The Art Place in Chilhowie.
A public reception for the artists and the exhibit, called “Menagerie”, will take place tomorrow, June 25, from 3-5 p.m. at gallery at 124 E. Lee Hwy.
“Menagerie” will be on display through Aug. 13.
The artists featured in this exhibit, which includes an array of artwork forms, are: Tom Heffinger, of Chilhowie, with wood carvings; Bo Bonham, of Chilhowie, with sculpture; Jimmy Love, of Chilhowie, with photography; Lockie Cruise, of Glade Spring, with watercolors; Jack Taylor, of Sugar Grove, with paintings; Lieu Via Gary, of Chilhowie, with crafts; Susan Catron, of Chilhowie, with crafts; Justin May, of Marion, with paintings; Lyn Thompson, of Marion, with paintings; Lois Mead, of Chilhowie, with various works; Tommy Tomlin, of Evington, with various works; Devin Mitchell, of Sugar Grove, working in mixed media; Martha Biggar, of Draper, with photography; Martha Jo Beitner, of Chilhowie, with paintings; Rebecca Harris, of Chilhowie, with quilting; Liam Besneatte-Cullinane, of Laurel Bloomery, Tennessee, working in mixed media; Lacey Brown, of Asheville, N.C. with paintings; and Suzie Johnson, of Atkins, with mixed media.
People are also reading…
To learn more visit chilhowieartplace.org or email theartplaceva@gmail.com.