Richard Nixon occupied the White House. Protests had fizzled as American involvement in the Vietnam War came to an end and troops made their way home. Fans cheered as the undefeated Miami Dolphins clinched a Super Bowl win and the Oakland Athletics took the World Series championship. The Chevy Monte Carlo was named Motor Trends “Car of the Year,” “The Exorcist” hit the big screen, and southern rock fans began a decades-long affair with Lynyrd Skynyrd as the beloved band released its debut album.

The year was 1973 and in Marion, a 13-year-old Henry Thomas embarked on what would become a 50-year career in local radio.

Those five decades in broadcasting were honored last Monday as Marion’s town council recognized the longtime radio man with a resolution from the town.

“. . .BE IT RESOLVED by the Council of The Town of Marion, gathered in Regular Session on 06 February 2023, that the Town of Marion joins to honor Henry Thomas through this Resolution, marking his prolific fifty year career of service as the hallmark of citizenry that epitomizes the very best of Marion,” the resolution reads in part.

Thomas’ interest in radio piqued at the tender age of 12 as he and his family made frequent visits to a family friend who worked at WMEV in Marion. That family friend, Bob Jones, inspired the young Thomas.

“When I came in here, I was just so awestruck and excited,” Thomas recalled. “I knew at that moment that’s what I wanted to do.”

He remembered using his mother’s record player and other household items to pretend to be a radio host in those days.

“I would fix it so it would automatically start playing and they told me that I would take a hair brush and sit and talk like I was talking on the radio,” he said. “My mom told me one time that she sat outside where we lived and she happened to hear me and I had come up with one of the awfullest commercials for bread she’d ever heard in her life.”

Thomas’ mother told Jones of the pre-teen’s ambitions.

“And Bob looked at me and said, ‘I hear you want to be a broadcaster.’ And I said, ‘Yes, sir, I do.’”

Thomas later began helping Zeke Leonard, a musician and WMEV radio host known as “Cousin Zeke,” on his show, “The Fireman’s Jamboree.”

“I actually didn’t get paid for it,” Thomas recalled, “but I was sitting up here, answering the telephone and taking requests for the Cousin Zeke radio show, and Zeke, he was the first one that actually let me on the radio. I got to come around there and get on the microphone and read out the requests on the radio.”

The folks at the station, particularly George Mizelle, took the young Thomas under their collective wing, teaching him the ins and outs of broadcasting and prepping him for an expected licensing exam. Meanwhile, the 13-year-old Thomas began helping to set up equipment for the station’s remote broadcasts.

“At 13, I didn’t have a driver’s license, so my mother would come up here with me and I would load up the station’s Bronco and she would drive me to those jobs that I had to do and that was my first pay in radio that I got,” Thomas remembered.

Thomas would go on to inspire others to love local radio.

Ken Heath, a former WMEV broadcaster who now serves as Marion’s director of community and economic development, said Thomas was one of his earliest influences in radio. The two were in seventh grade together at Marion Junior High and Heath said he enrolled in a broadcasting mini-course because of his friendship with Thomas.

“That lit the spark, and Henry was one of my first radio buddies at WMEV back in the day,” Heath said. “We’d sit around as he did his nighttime radio show, drinking Kool-Aid his mom made us, and that’s how I learned the ropes of a career that I so enjoyed for many, many years.”

Heath added that he feels “thankful and blessed to have Henry as a lifelong friend, a radio brother, and a hero of mine for many reasons—especially for making his lifetime passion his career as he celebrates five decades in local service through radio.”

Thomas’ love of his community and his people-oriented personality made for a great fit for broadcasting. He said he most enjoys interacting with listeners and being out with people on remote location broadcasts. He’s just a people person, he said.

“To quote the late Jim Mabe, if I could make one person smile a day, that’s worth it all,” Thomas said. “If I could do anything for anybody to make them feel good, to make them want to come back and listen again, that’s my purpose, that’s my job.”

The 50-year career has been fulfilling, adventuresome and, at times, even a bit strange.

Thomas recalled a phone call he got one night from a woman in Rich Valley.

“She was T-totally scared to death,” Thomas said. “She said ‘I just wanted to let you know that I just saw a UFO in Rich Valley.’”

Thomas said the woman recounted that her car had stalled in the middle of the road as a bright, orange light hovered over her vehicle.

“And, she was telling me this and she was almost crying,” Thomas said. “She said she couldn’t explain what it was. She said she couldn’t get out of her car while that light was hovering over her and that all of a sudden it just disappeared and then her car started running again.”

Thomas said the sheriff’s office and town police departments also received reports of sightings that night. There were some suggestions that it could have been a weather balloon, “but they never could figure out what it was and that was one of the strangest things that’s ever happened to me in radio other than training Ken Heath,” Thomas joked.

Perhaps not as strange, but entertaining nonetheless was a period in the early 2000s in which the radio announcer stepped out from behind the mic and into the wrestling ring.

Thomas and Mizelle did ring announcing in the late ‘70s and ‘80s when the Atkins Fire Department sponsored Mid-Atlantic Championship Wrestling shows at Marion Senior High School. In the ‘90s, Thomas went on to announce for Smoky Mountain Wrestling promotions and later for NWA Blueridge, where he went from ring announcer to television wrestling announcer to wrestling manager and, for a few matches, to “Handsome Henry” as he tested out his own wrestling skills.

“I wasn’t very good at it,” Thomas said, chuckling.

Decked out in a tuxedo, white cowboy boots and sunglasses, Handsome Henry was billed as a rich oil man from Dallas, Texas, and was a “heel man,” or villain, who everyone loved to hate.

“The audience did not like me,” he said.

Through his broadcasting career—and brief wrestling career—Thomas has rubbed elbows with a number of celebrity musicians and wrestlers, including Trace Adkins, Kenny Chesney, The Belemy Brother, the Kentucky Head Hunters, Ric Flair, Roddy Piper, the Rock-n-Roll Express, Barry Wyndom, Nikita and more.

Though he’s broadcasted from a few other stations in the area, Thomas has always felt most at home at WMEV, where he began his career.

“There’s one thing that I’ve never had the desire to do and that’s leave this area,” Thomas said. “I’ve never had a desire to leave Smyth County. I’ve never had the desire to go to other stations like other jocks... This is my hometown and these are my people.”

Outside of his radio career, Thomas also works part-time at Food City in Marion and co-pastors at Walkers Creek Fellowship Church. He’s been involved in an untold number of charity events, from ringing the bell for the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Drive, co-chairing the local March of Dimes WalkAmerica, now known as March for Babies, and working with the American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life. A new cancer survivor, Thomas is extra eager to participate in Smyth County’s next Relay.

With 50 years in local radio now behind him, Thomas has no immediate plans to leave the job he so loves.

“I’m still here and I guess I’ll be here for a while,” he said. “I don’t know when I’m going to retire. I’ve thought about it, but I just enjoy talking to people, I just love people.”

If he were to retire tomorrow, he said, “I would probably come back and say ‘Put me on part-time.’ You know what I mean, because I would miss it that much.”