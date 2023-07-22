New water meter installation is underway in Saltville and is expected to be complete by late July or early August.

The town has been looking to replace the old water meters due to improper recording of usage. The new ones are radio-read so town workers checking meters can do it remotely.

“Because of this, you may see activity around your water meter by our town staff, the town’s engineers, and Bitter Creek Construction over the next few weeks,” said Town Manager Brian Martin. “This project is being undertaken to help get more accurate accountability of one of our community’s most valuable resources: water! The project will also help modernize the town’s century old water system and bring us closer in line with surrounding communities.”

“We’re gonna have a few hiccups as we go through, especially transitioning to a software system,” Martin said at the July 11 town council meeting. “We’ve been talking about this for years so now it’s finally happening. I feel like we’re going to have better accountability on the town’s water than we’ve had in a long time.”

The project began in 2021 with a $600,000 line of bank credit and was expected to be advertised and go to bid a month later. There was a pre-bid conference in November 2021 but there was a six to nine month lag time on meters due to supply chain issues and then a chip shortage for the radio-read system. The meters were expected to be installed in phases as they became available.

The water meter project was finalized to proceed in January 2022 but was delayed until parts arrived and still delayed by supply chain issues in April 2022.

In June 2022 all of the water meters had arrived and the installation was expected to get underway within weeks. The public was informed of what would be happening when trucks pulled up in front of their houses and started digging. Customers might also notice a change in the bills when everything is installed.

In August 2022 the meter replacement project was reportedly on schedule and in September 2022 the first 200 water meters of the overall meter replacement project were expected to be in the ground by the end of the year.

In October 2022, the meters were in town and were to be installed but in December the start of the replacement project was delayed until January 2023 due to contractor availability.

Delays continued until April of this year when a new regulation came down from the EPA to be enforced by VDH that deals with lead service line replacement. The town will have until October 2024 to complete this. Gary Johnson with EMS reported that a survey would have to be completed on the entire water system to pinpoint any lead problem. When the town is doing the water meter replacement, he said, it can look at the pipes then and keep a record of what is found to make this job easier and more efficient.

In May, Martin informed council of a $500,000 loan forgiveness grant from the Virginia Department of Health LEAP program to assist in removal and replacement of lead and water copper lines in the town.

The meters are finally being installed in the town and both Martin and Johnson have said they will make a huge difference to the town in correct customer water usage readings.

Also at the meeting, Mayor Todd Young assigned council members to various committees and asked them to choose two more members for each committee. Members must live within town limits.

Town committees were dissolved in the spring of 2022 and were reestablished this year.

Committees are established for: library, historical and cultural matters, health and beautification; well fields, parks and recreation, wave pool and Salt Trail; ordinances and land management; police, fire and rescue squad; streets and roads; and water, sewer and refuse.

Bids are due in August for asbestos abatement at the old town shop with demolition expected by the end of the year.