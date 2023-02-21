At the end of a tense and often blunt discussion about emergency medical services, officials from Marion and Smyth County agreed that more and better communication is needed and their top priority is the best care for citizens. Other points of debate were less easily resolved.

The conversation took place last week in a joint meeting of Smyth County’s and Marion’s Public Safety committees.

Tension developed over Smyth County Fire & Rescue’s new Atkins EMS station assuming primary responsibility for three zones that were previously in Marion’s coverage area.

Marion officials insisted they had been told and that the media, including this newspaper, had reported that the new Atkins department, which began answering calls Feb. 1, would serve as a backup to Marion when it got multiple calls at once.

Marion Fire-EMS Chief Richard Keesling said, “What we were told was not what happened.”

County officials were adamant that the information about the primary coverage zones was public. Minutes for a Nov. 22 meeting of the county’s Public Safety Committee with Marion officials reads, in part: Mr. [Curtis] Crawford discussed the goals of the agency and advised that the Smyth County Fire/EMS will be a backup for all agencies within Smyth County. County Administrator Shawn Utt said that the primary goal of the agency will be providing EMS support.”

Later those same minutes also say, “The ESN assignment for the new department was discussed and Mr. [Town Manager Bill] Rush advised that a change for the Atkins ESN would benefit the group. Mr. Crawford advised he would have the changes drawn up and distributed for approval showing the Atkins ESNs of 560, 558, and 559 changed to reflect the County EMS as primary agency.”

ESN is an Emergency Service Number used to indicate which agency will serve a specific geographic area.

Board of Supervisors Vice Chair and the county’s Public Safety Committee Chair Lori Deel reminded those present that by state code, the county is responsible to provide emergency medical services.

Future Plans

That opened the door to another point of contention – the future operations of Marion’s EMS services.

Marion Mayor David Helms had alluded to it at the prior week’s town council meeting when he declared, “I’ll fight as long as I’m in this chair that we’ll handle EMS.”

He reiterated a similar statement to the joint gathering, saying, “I’m selfish for the people of Marion.” He added that he wants the town to maintain control of EMS with financial support from the county.

Deel responded that for the past three years county officials have been told they should assume responsibility for EMS.

Marion Town Manager Bill Rush answered that Marion wanted the county to acknowledge its responsibility. He also contended that the town has a long and strong track record of handling fire and EMS calls.

A Smyth County Public Safety vision accompanying the Nov. 22 minutes says, “Working with… each agency, SCPS is looking to be the glue that makes a unified coordinated attack on Emergency Medical Services in the County.”

The vision goes on to note the buying power of centralized equipment purchases, the security of a countywide pharmacy, and the value of uniformity in services. “Each citizen will be able to receive the same services throughout the County…. This is important to first instill trust from our citizens….This will also provide more efficient responses to all areas of the County, no matter the location.”

The document outlines three visions: One in which all the agencies work with uniform standards and policies, another in which the county controls all departments administratively, and a third, hybrid model, in which the county controls a department and other agencies agree to work together with similar regulations and equipment. It says, “The County’s goal is not to build an empire but to provide the services that are necessary to our citizens. As the Code of Virginia states, the County is the lead for EMS services and as so, we look to lead the response as the future moves along with our agencies.”

Officials have been talking about the future of EMS in Smyth County since early 2019 when Saltville Rescue Squad representatives advised the board of supervisors that the agency was hemorrhaging money and its failure was imminent.

Over the next several months the squad’s demise was prevented and it has since become an operation of the Town of Saltville, but the county became aware of its vulnerability on the EMS front. Exploring options, the supervisors requested bids for EMS services. Four organizations bid on covering the entire county. Their proposals ranged from $1.2 million to $5.3 million.

The supervisors tasked their then emergency management coordinator with leading an effort to create a plan for the long-term future of the county emergency medical services.

That proposal, unveiled in 2020, divided county fire and EMS services into Eastern and Western divisions. The Eastern division would operate under the umbrella of Marion Fire-EMS and would include Atkins and Sugar Grove. The Western division would work under Chilhowie Fire-EMS and include Saltville, Adwolfe and Nebo.

The supervisors appointed a committee to assess the plan and possibly create a counter-proposal.

With the hiring of Crawford as emergency services coordinator later that year, the work shifted.

Paying for it

Officials also talked money last week.

County Administrator Shawn Utt noted that for its first six months the county has budgeted $375,000 for the Atkins EMS station, which would amount to $750,000 for a year.

Officials estimated that in six months the Atkins crew will respond to between 350 and 400 calls.

In a year’s time, Rush said, Marion is answering about 2,400 EMS calls on a budget of just over $531,000 a year. In the 2023-24 budget, Rush said, he planned to ask the county for another $300,000.

Rush said Marion officials believe they can provide EMS for less cost than the county, but he acknowledged they could be wrong.

Officials have to figure out what EMS will look like for the next decade, Rush said. Much of it, he said, comes down to the county either paying Marion or handling EMS themselves.

Matters of billing patients and whether to send bills to collections were among the issues brought up. Deel proposed adding fees for out-of-county residents. “They’re taking away resources from our citizens,” she said.

Keesling said there are many ways to add fees, including charges from refusals and those who need lift assistance.

No decisions or recommendations were put forward on that topic.

Bottom Lines

Early in the meeting, Utt declared of the situation, “Communication clearly could have been better.”

As officials brainstormed ways to improve those channels, Town Manager Bill Rush said that if a decision impacts Marion, its leaders would like to know at the beginning of the day and not the end. It becomes problematic, he said, when they’re asked about situations in public and don’t know about them.

“I wish there was a more robust conduit” for communication, Rush said.

Supervisor Courtney Widener concurred, saying that ultimately communication is vital. He also said, “We want to do what’s best for citizens…. There’s no reason we shouldn’t be able to work through” this situation.

Utt asked Marion officials if 10 years ago such a meeting between county and town representatives would have been possible. They noted it would not have been [because of far greater tension between the two governments] and that significant progress is occurring.

Deel concluded that the county and Marion possess the same goal: “To serve our citizens.” She urged officials and individuals to reach out if they have questions.