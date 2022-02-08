Smyth supervisors give OK to airstrip

The neighbors again made their property rights arguments before county leaders last week.

When all was said and done, members of the board of supervisors made their decision. The question now may be whether Veda Odle chooses to accept the decision or take the matter to court.

Addressing the county’s supervisors last week, Odle came armed with letters from two attorneys and her own arguments that a private grass airstrip on the land next to hers would disturb her and potentially interfere with her farm. She particularly cited noise as Robert de Camara’s Cessna takes off and lands. She challenged the supervisors, asking them what they would be uprooting by approving the permit.

De Camara has said the airstrip will take about three acres in the middle of a 50-acre hayfield. He has noted plans to minimize the airstrip’s impact on neighbors, including creating a tree barrier and taking off toward an open field.

The matter became public when de Camara requested a special use permit to develop the 60 foot by 2,400 foot airstrip on property at 592 South Fork Road in Marion. The land is zoned Agricultural/Rural.

Odle’s farm adjoins his land.

De Camara has told officials that he anticipates that the private airfield will be used for about one flight a week for his personal use. He did note that it could on occasion be used by a medical rescue flight or an aircraft in distress if needed.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has approved the runway.

Prior to de Camara’s permit application, county officials had to consider whether to revise the county’s zoning ordinance to allow airports. The ordinance didn’t address the matter.

Late in 2021, the supervisors approved a revision that would allow public or private airstrips in all zones except conservation/recreation. Anyone who wants to develop an airport has to apply for a Special Use Permit, which requires a public hearing. The ordinance defines airports as “any area of land or water used or intended for landing or takeoff of aircraft, including appurtenant area used or intended for airport buildings, facilities as well as right of way together with buildings and facilities.”

During last week’s meeting, de Camara reiterated a position he has repeatedly voiced: “We don’t want to change Smyth County’s rural landscape. We want to celebrate it.”

Scott White spoke in support of de Camara, saying that he’s built three airstrips in Castlewood, where he lives. He also had 500 cattle at one point. White said the livestock weren’t bothered and he had no complaints from neighbors.

Dr. Alan White, who serves as the Virginia liaison of the national Recreational Aviation Foundation, also addressed the supervisors on de Camara’s behalf. Across the country, White noted that millions of people live in airports’ approach paths.

When a person is standing next to an airplane, White said it can be loud. However, when it’s 500 feet off the ground, he contended that a motorcycle passing by on the road will be louder.

Sharon Hayden, de Camara’s wife, noted that a conservation easement does exist on the land, but she cited a letter from Virginia Outdoors Foundation, the agency that oversees such easements in Virginia, that says the airfield won’t be in conflict.

Late last year, the county’s planning commission had recommended to the supervisors that they approve the permit for de Camara under the conditions that it remain a grass airstrip and be limited to Visual Flight Rules (VFR), which would restrict its use to daylight landings and takeoffs.

After hearing all the arguments, Supervisor Phil Stevenson spoke first. He told the parties he’d tried to be neutral as he listened to them. He did acknowledge that he’s flown and lives in rural Rich Valley. He recalled cattle not paying attention when he landed on farms. He also noted that flying is important to many farmers.

Confirming that Odle operates a cow-calf farm, Stevenson reflected on the noise of bawling that occurs for several days after calves are first taken off cows.

“We’ve all got to live together,” Stevenson said, making a motion to approve the airfield permit. The motion was approved unanimously.

In her comments and on social media, Odle has suggested that she’ll take the decision to court. By the time of this reporting, neither of her attorneys had answered inquiries from the News & Messenger about whether she plans to appeal the decision.