International TV show hosts film in Marion

The European TV show hosts were searching for “truthful, authentic communities.” Their research for the fourth season of their show Humans of the World led them to Marion.

The duo, Marco Biagioli and Erica Melargo, interviewed leaders, ate at local restaurants, and danced and joined in the singing at a Monday night jam at The Henderson.

Biagioli and Melargo, both native Italians, have been living in London for about a dozen years. They united their heritage and current home when they founded Britalians TV, which produces multiple shows, including Humans of the World. That show was launched as they reflected on existential questions, including “needing to know who we are,” Biagioli explained.

“We started asking people” for their thoughts, he said.

The responses they received were inspirational, Biagioli said.

In their experiences, which have included trying specialty foods and arts, interviewing mayors, and lots of laughter, Melargo said, “We found pieces of ourselves.”

Their first season focused entirely on Melargo’s hometown of Sardinia.

Next up, the pair visited Belfast in Northern Island.

For the first time, Humans of the World visited the USA for their third season to celebrate Vermont.

While they found the residents of the Green Mountain State to be quite friendly, Merlago said, they wanted to visit the “birthplace of America.” They declared, “Let’s go to the root,” and so they focused in on Virginia.

Biagioli explained they didn’t want to visit any large cities. They feared they would “miss out on the authenticity” of the commonwealth.

“We’ll only find that if we dive deeply into communities,” Merlago said. That’s where they believed they would find Virginia’s true spirit.

They got to work researching Virginia’s towns and chose several to visit.

Before arriving in Marion, the duo spent time in Ashland, Smithfield, and Clarksville.

With Marion, they believed they were moving “into the heart of Appalachia.”

Both Biagioli and Merlago agreed that in Marion they were “stepping back in time” and were happy to find that actions such as “looking out for neighbors… still exist.”

From their journey across Virginia, Biagioli said they’ll choose one gem, but each community will be featured on the show.

After Marion, the international travel series headed to Big Stone Gap.

“We follow love,” declared Merlago.

As for Virginia, Biagioli declared, “We can confirm it’s for lovers.”

Earlier episodes of Humans of the World are available to buy on Amazon Prime and through the website britalians.tv.

The potential exposure excited local officials.

Councilman Larry Carter told his peers on the town council that exposure is essential for communities who rely on tourism. Humans of the World, he said, will bring “worldwide exposure.” He lauded the work of Ken Heath and Cyndi McCloskey of Marion’s department of community and economic development, which helped coordinate the TV presenters’ time in Marion. “I think we put our best foot forward,” Carter said.