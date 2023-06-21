Representatives of Mountain Empire District of Scouts of America from Marion, Atkins and Rural Retreat and VFW Post 4667 in Marion conducted a flag retirement ceremony on June 14, Flag Day, at Marion Fire Department.

Dozens of old and worn American flags were ceremoniously burned with the ashes to be buried. Grommets from the flags are collected from the ashes and buried 21 paces north of the flag ashes although some are collected and cleaned up and presented to veterans including several members of Post 4667.

“The time we take to polish them and present them is the least we could do for the time that veterans have given to the people of America,” said Brian Karriker with Mountain Empire District of the Scouts.

People can take a set of grommets, he said, and clean them up and give them to people who mean something to them. Those collected this day will be ready for next year’s ceremony.

“Retiring a flag gives these Scouts the knowledge that someone has given their life,” said Danny Cline of Rural Retreat, district commissioner for the Mountain Empire District, about the ceremony. “The grommets will be given to the guys that are still here.”

Members of VFW Post 4667 began the ceremony years ago and area Scouts got involved in the past four or five years, Cline said. They have participated in Marion for several years and also do a ceremony in Rural Retreat on Veterans Day.

Scout groups participating included Troop 93 in Marion, Troop 832 in Atkins, and Troop 58 in Rural Retreat.

“To make sure they are honorably retired” is why the ceremony is performed for the flags, said Cline, adding that Scouts are the only non-military personnel that can do this.

The boxes that were placed in Smyth County in recent years to collect flags have been removed as it was the project of an Eagle Scout.

Now people should take their worn flags to the VFW post or to the Scouts for collection until proper retirement.

The ceremony in Marion included a prayer and reading about the American flag, a 21-gun salute and the rendering of “Taps” by VFW Post 4667, and a procession of the flags by the Scouts, veterans and local officials.