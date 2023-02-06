Project work in the George Washington and Jefferson National Forest along a section of the Virginia Creeper Trail in Taylors Valley will impact visitor use for the next two months. Project work to extend a waterline that runs parallel to the Virginia Creeper Trail began on Feb. 6.

Washington County Service Authority crews will utilize a mini excavator to bury 800 feet of new waterline that will serve residences in the area. Signage will be placed at and around construction work to alert riders.

Intermittent closures of the trail are expected in the coming weeks. During closures of this trail section, riders will be routed around construction using a detour to Taylor Valley Road. Flaggers will be present at Taylor Valley Road during times of detour to control traffic.

For more information on this project, call the Mount Rogers National Recreation Area at 800-628-7202.