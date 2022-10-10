Marion's chili cook-off produces prize-winning recipes, safer place for all

The secret ingredient of Prohibition Chili remains closely guarded by Marion Mafia members, but the team of good fellas and their recipe claimed the top prizes at Saturday’s 36th annual chili championship.

Of the nine competitors, Marion Mafia, cooking while wearing ties, won first place and the People’s Choice and Showmanship awards for the cook-off.

Trinity Ambulance Service took second place with their chili, and Boy Scout Troop 93 earned bragging rights with the third-place award.

The Ford Studios took a different approach with their recipe, going vegetarian. They prepared Chocolate Chilaca Chili, and, by the night’s end, took home the Chili Wimp award.

Rachel Gibson, of the downtown Marion studio, said the team’s chili “features 100% cacao unsweetened baking chocolate, and chilacas (a type of green chile).”

The recipe, she said, is intentionally temperate. “Our Chocolate Chilaca Chili is mild so as not to disguise the subtlety of the chocolate and was served with a squeeze of lime to offer balanced flavor.”

Gibson noted that she and her husband, Jon Ives, “are not strictly vegetarian, [but] we find ourselves eating less meat due to crazy working hours. Sometimes managing expiration dates on fresh meats and thawing times on frozen meats is just inconvenient, so we eat less meat.”

On Sunday, the artists were already contemplating the 37th chili cook-off. “We had a blast this year, and we are already planning test runs for a new chili recipe next year. So keep an eye out for The FORD Studios in 2023,” she declared.

Three bands played throughout the festival: The Swizzle Sticks, Phantom, and The Soul Men.

When all was said and done, organizers offered their gratitude to all those participated, attended, and helped make the event happen.

Yellow Balloon Power

Many people who came into the festivities via the Iron Street Mall entered through an arch covered in yellow balloons. The bright inflatables, which also donned tables, were far more than decorative. They were a signal to those in recovery from addiction and those who support them that a safe place was nearby.

The (h)Appys team also provided free swag, drinks, snacks and games.

On Facebook, Smyth County Recovery Court shared a post by Crystal Glass that expressed the significance. Glass wrote, “I have been waiting years for this moment. A safe space for me to enjoy one of my all-time favorite events in my hometown!! A safe space for those of us in recovery to go for that extra support in situations where we may need each other and still be a part of a great time, listening to some live music and tasting some of the best chili in the world!!!!! Thank you to ALL who have made this possible!!!”

Glass also explained the name: “We … call ourselves The (h)Appys, pronounced The Appys. The (h) is silent until you realize you can still have fun in recovery and don’t have to be silent anymore and you’ll be happy!!!!”

Posted on the day of the cook-off, she wrote, “So please come see us if you are curious about who we are and what we do!! Find the yellow balloons and there we will be.”

The Appalachian Substance Abuse Coalition for Prevention and Treatment, Virginia Department of Health, and Mount Rogers Community Services worked together to create the safe space, where they were doing Narcan training and offering information to anyone who asked. Peer support specialists were on hand in case anyone needed their guidance.