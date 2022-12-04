Beloved toddler helps Chilhowie kick off Christmas season

A little girl who has captured the hearts of many people helped Chilhowie celebrate the Christmas spirit Tuesday as the town hosted its first tree lighting ceremony.

Maggie “Magpie” McVey, her mom and dad, Amanda and Brady McVey, and siblings flipped the switch to light the tall tree at the Will Walker Farmers Market pavilion.

Councilwoman Julie Sturgill explained that the committee planning the first tree lighting ceremony wanted to give the honor to someone special to the community. Maggie got a unanimous nod.

A toddler, Maggie has faced more challenges in her young life than many do in a lifetime. Early this year, she was diagnosed with leukemia.

At one point, she was receiving four different forms of chemotherapy, including having bi-weekly spinal taps to put chemo directly into her spinal fluid, where cancer cells had been found. In the initial weeks of treatment, Maggie and her family had to move to Memphis for her to receive treatment at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. The tiny girl with the big spirit has endured treatments and medications of many kinds, nerve pain, tissue pain and more.

Tuesday, Maggie completed week 29 of treatment. She has 91 to go. She can now receive much of her care in Johnson City.

Wednesday, Amanda said, “Her diagnosis was something we never imagined would come about, nor moving to Memphis for her to receive treatment.”

The community’s concern for Maggie and her family and their gifts have brought help and hope to the experience.

“Since Maggie’s diagnosis, we have received an outpouring of love and support from Chilhowie and surrounding communities. Between the donations, fundraisers, and, most importantly, prayers, it has gotten us through this year…. We are forever grateful for everything everyone has done for Maggie and our family. While St. Jude is a great place and we are so grateful to never receive a bill from them, traveling back and forth to Johnson City for her treatments can be costly. The donations everyone has given us helps so much with those expenses. We still have a long road ahead; Maggie has 91 more weeks of chemotherapy to undergo and several trips back and forth to Memphis.”

Tuesday, a donation collection was under way at the ceremony.

Over the months, fundraisers have ranged from wristbands and decals to fishing tourneys to a cruise-in and numerous others.

For the future, Amanda said, “We are taking everything day by day, what we can get out and do all depends on how her counts are for the week. If they’re low, we have to isolate her at home, and [at Christmastime] we feel she is missing out on so much that she would enjoy.”

Anyone interested can follow Maggie and her family’s journey on Facebook at MAGPIESTRONG. Amanda and others have been regularly updating the page since February.

Amanda shares the good news and fun moments and the tough days. On one occasion, she wrote, “This mama’s heart is really just hurting today, we will get through and prevail, we are strong.”

The community’s love was evident Tuesday as numerous people greeted the family and celebrated their presence.

Also helping folks celebrate, especially the youngsters, was Santa, who posed for photos and accepted Christmas wishes.

Joyful Noise Community Choir performed several selections from its upcoming Christmas cantata, “A Promise Kept,” to be presented Saturday, Dec. 17, at 6 p.m. at Marion Baptist Church. The cantata is described as “Christmas worship in Song.”

Town officials celebrated the new event. Mayor Gary Heninger reflected that he hopes this tree lighting is the first that establishes an ongoing tradition.

Kudos were extended to Sturgill for her vision and work, Recreation Director Jeff Smarr, Chilhowie’s Public Works team, the town council and staff, and Heather Carter, Chilhowie library branch manager.