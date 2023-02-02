Saltville’s Walgreens is closing later this month.

While a company spokesperson confirmed the closure, he did not directly answer a question about why the retail store is being closed.

Marty Maloney, senior manager of media relations with Walgreen Co., said, “As Walgreens expands as a leader in healthcare, we are focused on best meeting the needs of patients and customers in communities we serve by creating the right network of stores in the right locations. When faced with the difficult task of closing a particular location, several factors are taken into account, including things like the dynamics of the local market and changes in the buying habits of our patients and customers, for example.”

In regard to existing customers, Maloney did say, “In most cases, patients do not need to take any action” regarding prescription transfers. “We automatically transfer their pharmacy files to the nearest Walgreens. Patients receive notice about any changes through mail and other means to provide details about continued access to their prescriptions and other services.”

The closest Walgreens store is in Marion.

Saltville’s locally owned Clark’s Pharmacy is vying for some of Walgreens’ customers. On Facebook, the independent drugstore is encouraging those individuals to call or stop by to transfer prescriptions. This year, Clark’s is marking its 50th anniversary.

Last week, while acknowledging the loss of Walgreens, Mayor Todd Young also pointed to the array of retail, restaurant, and service growth that is taking place in Saltville.

In general conversations, Town Manager Brian Martin has also noted that both community residents and individuals from outside the area are investing in Saltville. He declared that the town is experiencing a good business climate now.