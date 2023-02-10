Shannon Donnelly is moving into his second month as a member of the Chilhowie Town Council.

In a series of questions from the News & Messenger, he reflected on what prompted him to seek the elected seat on the council and to serve the community.

Donnelly grew up in Chilhowie, graduating from Chilhowie High School in 1995. He knew the community and what it offers.

He went on to pursue his college education in Southwest Virginia, earning a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Radford University in 1999.

Then, life took him away. Donnelly moved to and lived for 10 years in urban Atlanta, where he started a family.

In 2012, he and his family decided to change their address to Chilhowie.

Donnelly said, “I missed this town and knew it would be the right fit for us to raise a family. Chilhowie is a tight-knit community, and I missed our small-town atmosphere.”

Donnelly’s professional experience transferred. In 2010, he started in the insurance business and currently works as an insurance agent with Farmers Mutual Fire Insurance Co. in Abingdon.

He believes “with my background I will be able to help our town with certain needs and sound decision making moving forward.”

Donnelly believes in the value of community service and believes serving on the council “would be a great way to serve our town… and help us prosper more going forward in the future.”

He has reason to work for that future. Donnelly and his wife of 19 years, Katie, are the parents of three children: “a son who is a 2022 graduate of CHS and two daughters that currently attend school in Chilhowie.”

The News & Messenger also invited the council’s other newly elected member, Robert “Bob” Jeter, to answer a similar set of questions, but after initially agreeing he did not provide responses.

Both Donnelly and Jeter were elected in the November 2022 general election and took office last month.