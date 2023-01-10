Rare Civil War era stamp from Marion, valued at $30,000, to go up for auction (copy) (copy)

When the Civil War broke out, Marion’s postmaster had a dilemma on his hands. He could no longer access U.S. postage stamps. To help his customers, he made his own 5¢ and 10¢ stamps. In a matter of days, one of his 10¢ stamps will go up for auction in New York City. The catalogue value is set at $30,000.

The auction is being handled by the firm H.R. Harmer. Its president and CEO, Charles Epting, noted that the Marion stamp, which is on an envelope postmarked 1861, is one of only seven of its kind in the world. One of those, he said in a recent interview, is in a library collection and is unlikely to ever be available to the public again.

“Marion released one of the rarest postage stamps during the Civil War. Only a handful still exist and even fewer of those are on their original envelopes,” explained Epting in a prepared release.

While the correspondence included in the envelope is unknown, it was sent from Marion to A.W. Aston in Emory on Sept. 24, 1861. Written in pencil on the envelope’s left side is “Wm. M Johnson, Marion”.

Epting, who pursued stamp collecting as a hobby before earning a degree in history and turning philately into a career, loves to find the history and stories behind stamps. To hold a piece of mail in your hands and research its story “makes history much more tangible, more real,” he said.

The history behind this Marion stamp began decades earlier.

In 1847, Epting said, the U.S. government issued its first stamps, a 5¢ one featuring Benjamin Franklin and a 10¢ one honoring George Washington.

However, he explained, people were so used to making a trip to the post office and sending mail without stamps that it took time to catch on. “Postage stamps,” Epting said, “were quite radical for the time.”

The government even had to lower prices, he said. Still, the convenience of being able to drop mail in a box caught on.

By the Civil War’s start, people preferred stamps, but, Epting said, the U.S. government considered the newly-formed Confederate States of America enemy combatants and federal stamps couldn’t be used. Though mail was a critical form of communication, the Confederate government put its attention on higher priorities.

That choice, Epting said, left Southern postmasters in a difficult position. Some chose to make their own stamps out of necessity. Some worked with local newspapers to print stamps. Epting noted that Memphis, with its larger budget, created quite attractive stamps, while some smaller communities used stamps that “are barely recognizable.”

The Marion stamp fell somewhere in between.

“This stamp strikes a nice balance between how primitive some of the Confederate stamps were, while also being quite beautiful and demonstrating considerable production value,” Epting said.

Credit for the Marion stamps goes to Marion Postmaster J.H. Francis, Epting said. He worked after hours to create the stamps.

Most discussions of the Civil War are focused on the battles, Epting said, but he loves looking at it on the micro level through “one postmaster doing what he can to help.”

“It helps humanize history,” he said.

Francis, Epting said, lived long enough to see the stamps become collectible. He still possessed the original Marion stamp and even created reproductions of them.

Emory’s Aston is more of a mystery.

Epting searched Census records looking for him but wasn’t able to find information. He would welcome details about Aston. “It’s the human element,” he said.

The Marion stamp that is going to auction on Jan. 17 belonged to Erivan Haub, a German businessman and philanthropist with a love for American history.

At one time, the Haub family owned the A&P grocery store chain. Before Erivan Haub could inherit the family’s fortune, his parents wanted him to gain an appreciation of where their money came from and insisted he go to Southern California to stock shelves. During his time in the U.S., Erivan Haub fell in love with the country’s history and, according to Epting, devoted much of his life to curating a collection of U.S. stamps and postal history.

Erivan Haub died in 2018, and H.R. Harmer Fine Stamp Auctions is now working with his estate to sell many of the items.

The Marion stamp was last auctioned in 1956 when it was also handled by H.R. Harmer.

Epting reflected that in many ways the stamp was “never intended to be kept… but was just a piece of paper. This one survived while many others were thrown away.”

He did note that with a catalogue value of $30,000 the starting bid for the Marion stamp will be $5,000. Epting anticipated that it could be sold for $20,000 to $25,000.

In a previous auction by Robert A. Siegel Auction Galleries, according to the company’s website, a 10¢ Marion stamp sold for $10,500, while a Marion 5¢ stamp brought in $6,000.

This public auction is the eighth of 10 installments of the “Erivan” Collection of United and Confederate States Postal History. “This collection represents one of the most comprehensive and important holdings of American postage stamps ever assembled,” said a H.R. Harmer news release, “and its appearance at auction marks a watershed moment for the hobby of philately. Highlights from the past few years include an envelope carried by Pony Express to Abraham Lincoln, which sold for $330,000, and the famous ‘Blue Boy’ stamp of Alexandria, Virginia, which realized an impressive $1.18 million.”

Epting hopes that this news will make people reassess the hobby of stamp collecting, which can have a negative or nerdish stereotype, and realize how much it has evolved. “It is what we make of it,” he said. In the case of the Marion stamp, Epting is pleased that a memory has been kept alive and people still care about it a century and half later.

Visit https://hrharmer.com/ to learn more about the firm and the auction.