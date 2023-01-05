Federal spending bill includes major wins for Smyth, SWVA

Southwest Virginia and Smyth County in particular fared well in the newly signed $1.7 trillion spending bill that keeps the government operating and provided more aid to Ukraine.

President Joe Biden signed the bill Thursday. The legislation was first approved by the Senate and then the House, where it passed generally along party lines.

In the bill, which has drawn national attention for its size, was millions of dollars for Southwest Virginia.

Of note is $1,000,000 to support a unique and groundbreaking program being implemented by the Town of Marion and its Economic Development Authority.

Dubbed Project BAUD: Blighted, Abandoned, Underutilized, and Dilapidated Properties, the program addresses just what its title suggests — rehabilitating and otherwise addressing such sites to provide more affordable homeownership opportunities for low- to moderate-income households.

BAUD, as described by Marion’s Director of Economic and Community Development Ken Heath in the summer of 2021, is a comprehensive plan that will look at all properties in the town, including those privately owned by citizens, businesses, and industries. Bringing together a compendium of resources, it will address blighted properties and strive to provide adequate, safe housing for all citizens.

At the bottom line, Town Manager Bill Rush wants the program to raise the value of property in Marion by 25% over the next decade.

The town manager has also said that the more the town does to improve itself, the more the private sector will come in. “We’re priming the pump for private investment,” he said.

The town is working with property owners and looking at other avenues to clean up neighborhoods and its EDA is buying properties at tax sales and through other avenues with an eye toward rehabilitating and selling them. This million-dollar infusion into the program is expected to significantly bolster those efforts.

In some cases, property owners are donating their properties to the town.

Early last year, the town council put $500,000 of the federal pandemic relief funds it received into BAUD.

“We intend to provide attractive housing, ready-to-go storefronts, green spaces, and incentives for growth by the private sector, all the while cleaning up the unattractive and blighted areas of our town,” said Rush in an earlier interview. “In the end,” he declared, “everybody wins.”

As Marion officials have worked to develop BAUD, they found no other locality with a similar program.

Law enforcement training

In the federal spending bill, Marion’s police department was allocated $83,000 “to provide a leadership and training program that would serve law enforcement,” regionally.

Addiction Treatment

Another significant and potentially-lifesaving boost for Smyth County and the region is expected to come from the $650,000 secured to develop the Appalachian Center for Hope, a planned residential treatment center that is being developed in a building on the campus of the Southwestern Virginia Mental Health Institute in Marion.

Last year, John Graham, who serves on the center’s board, cited a study that found that a need for about 2,000 in-patient beds exists in Southwest Virginia. He noted that the number of overdose deaths in Southwest Virginia rose 18% in the year between October 2020 and October 2021.

An initial projection put the cost of the needed renovations for the proposed site at $2.8 million, said Graham, who noted that the Smyth County Community Foundation has awarded the board $3 million. Additionally, the state has designated $50,000 and the center board may seek historic tax credits to help fund the work.

Last summer, project leaders hoped that by April construction for the proposed center to serve Southwest Virginia could be under way.

Barriers to Work

The legislation also includes $750,000 for the Southwest Virginia Workforce Development Board’s work “to expand the ROPES (Recovery Opportunities and Pathways to Employment Success) program, which supports individuals in recovery by connecting them with intensive recovery and therapy opportunities and addressing other barriers to employment. This project is expected to benefit the counties of Tazewell, Russell, Dickenson, Buchanan, Wise, Lee, and Scott and the City of Norton.

Bolstering Job Skills

Another $1,000,000 was allocated “the New River/Mount Rogers Workforce Development Area’s growing sector partnerships to develop industry-certified middle skills for low-skilled jobseekers and workers in Bland, Carroll, Floyd, Giles, Grayson, Montgomery, Pulaski, Smyth, Washington and Wythe counties and the cities of Bristol, Galax, and Radford. Specifically, the project focuses on skills within the skilled industrial, construction, and service trades.”

Firefighting Tazewell County is set to receive $617,000 to develop a new fire station.

Growing Health Services

The legislation also included just over $1.2 million to support Tri-Area Community Health’s renovation of “the Laurel Fork Clinic and Pharmacy to provide medical and behavioral health services to residents of Carroll, Floyd, and Patrick counties and the City of Galax.

All of these projects were among nearly $200 million allocated for Virginia-specific projects secured by U.S. senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine.

Last year, the Senate enabled legislators to work with communities in their states to seek funding for specific local projects, also known as earmarks.

In a news release announcing the projects, Warner said, “…This bill funds essential community projects in Virginia to the tune of $200 million dollars, and it supports hardworking families by increasing access to affordable child care, housing, high-speed internet, and start-up capital in underserved communities. This law will provide needed protections to pregnant workers, lower drug costs, and improve access to mental health care. Importantly, I’m proud that this bill will ensure a more resilient military right here at home, while reaffirming our commitment to the Ukrainian fight for democracy and against authoritarianism.”

Also in the release, Kaine said, “…I’m grateful to every Virginian whose insights and advice helped me shape this legislation to best meet the Commonwealth’s needs. Not only will this budget execute the pay raise Congress just authorized for our servicemembers, expand internet access, address mental and physical health needs, and expand access to affordable housing—it will bring over $200 million in funding back to Virginia to support urgent local community projects. This budget is a big win and I look forward to seeing all of its positive impacts in the new year.”