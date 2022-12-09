Mike Sturgill: Making his home community stronger one child at a time

When he was 9 years old, rec league coaches began adding their influence to Mike Sturgill’s life. Today, the county leader and educator feels blessed to have grown up in Chilhowie and learned from those men. Recently, he shared that perspective with county leaders from all across the commonwealth.

The InvitationAs organizers began planning the annual Virginia Association of Counties (VACO) meeting, they sent out a request to county administrators. They sought suggestions of today’s leaders who could share how community programs led to their success.

Smyth County Administrator Shawn Utt didn’t have to think long to know who he’d recommend.

Utt wrote the organizers: “As a successful high school athlete, Mike Sturgill was fortunate enough to have been offered a full scholarship to play football at Carson-Newman, where he took full advantage of the opportunity. After helping his team to win two national championships, Mike graduated with a degree in physics and math. Other than the three years spent teaching for Montgomery County Schools, he dedicated his entire career toward making his hometown/county a better place for the youth. He served as principal of Chilhowie Elementary, Chilhowie Middle and Chilhowie High in addition to serving as coach in many different sports along the way.”

The VACO leaders recognized a powerful story “of how local programs have improved and positively altered the lives of many of our youth and residents… and helped propel them to the successes they earned along the way.” They chose Sturgill to be one of VACO’s keynote speakers. Local officials can remember no other county leader who has represented the county in that capacity.

Supervisor Courtney Widener attended Sturgill’s presentation and said that he represented the county quite well, sharing a poignant story.

Where It All BeganIn his youth, Sturgill said teams were less formal than they are today. Most, he said, were neighborhood teams and were sponsored by civic clubs and churches.

At 12, Sturgill recalled getting, for the first time, a team shirt and hat. A uniform, he said, was so exciting.

While the young athletes didn’t have all the trappings of today’s players, Sturgill said the coach not only taught the youngsters about the various sports but also gave them life lessons such as the value of hard work, dedication and sacrifice. They guided the players to learn how to overcome life’s challenges.

Sturgill continued with sports in high school. He still holds onto the guidance of coaches John Goodwin and Don Ratliff.

Those coaches helped shape Sturgill’s philosophy when he would earn the title coach. That guiding philosophy was: Most importantly, “you prepare people for life.” They should go into the world as good citizens.

But, before he coached, Sturgill went to college.

He took years of coaching advice with him: Don’t be outworked, work through problems, and use the team’s individual member’s skill sets where they’re best suited.

Good coaching combined with Sturgill’s athletic talents helped him pay for that college education at Carson-Newman.

Football Champion,

Champion for GodAt the Tennessee institution, Sturgill was selected for the first recruiting class. He again considers himself blessed to have played for head football coach Ken Sparks, America’s active wins leader and the fifth winningest coach in college football history.

Following his 37-season career with Carson-Newman, Sparks retired with 338 wins, 99 losses and two ties. His career winning percentage of .7699 is the fourth highest in college football history while the 338 victories amount to the fifth best total nationally. In 2012 Sparks made history, becoming only the 13th man in college football to record 300 wins.

Sparks recorded 21 South Atlantic Conference Championships and 25 NCAA or NAIA playoff appearances.

During Sturgill’s last two years in college, he played on teams that went to the national championship.

This year, a documentary titled Sparks – The Ken Sparks Story was released.

Sturgill has a small part in it, including a photo of him in the 1983 championship in Grand Junction, Colorado, where it was 10 degrees at kickoff.

Sturgill will never forget those experiences, but even more clings to Sparks’ lessons about Christ’s place in a person’s life.

At Sparks’ 2016 retirement announcement, “Carson-Newman University President Dr. Randall O’Brien said, “Even more important to him than the victories, Coach Ken Sparks wanted each young man to be a champion for Christ. What a legacy in football and life.”

“After 47 years, this is hard, but the mission hasn’t changes guys, I want ya’ll to understand that. My mission hasn’t changed,” Sparks said in 2016. “What is my mission? [It] should be all of our missions and that is to honor and glorify the God who’s created us and has got big plans for us and is trying to do some unbelievable things through us and that’s what I want to continue to do.”

Called the Billy Graham of coaches, Sparks said at this retirement, “Every day that you trust the Lord is a celebration.”

Sturgill, whose parents took him to church and helped him grow in faith, connected with Sparks’ ministry. He continues to hold to his college coach’s emphasis: “Faith never fails…. It is the cornerstone of everything we do.”

In September, Sturgill attended a reunion with his fellow players and saw the leaders they’ve become. “It showed me the impact of a great program,” Sturgill said, as well, as the importance of attracting strong leaders to local education and coaching at all levels.

Educator and Leader

As a teacher, coach, and for the last 20 years an education administrator, Sturgill has developed his own mantra.

At its core, Sturgill said is this belief: “Every child is one caring person away from a success story.”

He’s seen students in difficult circumstances and how a single helping hand can change their path.

He also believes in teaching respect and accountability in life and “emphasizing character – what we do when no one is looking.” That’s so important in life and jobs, Sturgill said.

He recalled challenging kids who are struggling and asking them: “Would you hire you?”

When they admit they wouldn’t, Sturgill asks them: “How can we fix that?”

When students come back and thank you for such guidance, the educator reflected, “You can’t put a financial number on that.”

Sturgill brings those same beliefs to his service as the Chilhowie District representative on the board of supervisors.

Whether it’s through his work in the school system’s administration or as a supervisor, Sturgill said, “I hope we’re moving the county in the right direction.”

“All we can do is provide opportunities,” he said. “The good Lord willing, we’ll be successful.”

Sturgill said he truly enjoys public service, and he described the opportunity to present to the VACO conference as “a great experience.” He noted that 1,200 people attended the annual general gathering.

He considered it a growing experience, remembering the quote: “You’re either growing or dying.”

Throughout it all, Sturgill said he’s blessed to be accompanied by his most supportive wife, Kim, who he met in college.

If he had to do it all again, without hesitation, Sturgill said he would.

Different Points of View

As Sturgill wrapped up the interview, he was heading to Galax to referee a high school game.

Dr. Dennis Carter, Smyth Schools superintendent, observed that he feels busy, but “when my day ends, he’s [Sturgill is] still going.”

Noting that he serves in and through a variety of community organizations, Carter said, “I don’t know how he gets it done.”

Carter has known Sturgill for 28 years and holds multiple perspectives on the man. For several years, Carter served as Sturgill’s assistant principal. Today, he oversees Sturgill.

Through his service, Carter said, Sturgill’s “leadership transcends the classroom and board of supervisors.”

The superintendent described Sturgill’s selection for VACO’s keynote panel as “quite a recognition for Smyth County.”

“Mike always finds the greater good in everything he does and in each person,” said Carter.