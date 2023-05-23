The union of a barbershop and an art gallery in one location may seem unique but the combination feels perfect to Ammi Fields.

Now in his own operation, Ammi is continuing his practice of building community one haircut, one step, one day at a time.

A licensed barber, Ammi is grateful to By the Blade and Downtown Barbershop for helping him grow, and he believes he helped those businesses in return. However, he acknowledged that he feels much better in his own space, saying he’s reached the next stage of growth in a barber’s career.

However, opening his business wasn’t easy. Ammi noted that anxiety, fears and hard work came with the decision but so did fun and a good challenge.

The choice has proved to be a good one.

Ammi said he’s staying booked about a week in advance now.

He’s also giving himself time “to focus on the people around me.”

Ammi wants to be involved in the community and work to help it grow and improve. “This is where I live, where my children” will grow up. Ammi also believes that focusing on what he could do where he lived was what “my dad was doing with his life.”

Ammi’s father is the late William Fields, an educator, artist, and community servant of many sorts. He particularly worked to develop the Mount Pleasant Preservation Society in Marion to honor and preserve the history of Black members of the community.

The shop, named Ammi’s Barbershop & Gallery, is dedicated to William’s memory.

Prints of William’s paintings hold prominent positions on the open walls of the shop. His dad’s pieces, Ammi said, are accompanied by a growing collection of artwork, including works by his sister and several other artists.

Ammi enjoys being surrounded by the art. “I know how much work goes into it.”

Ammi knows about work. For him, “giving the best haircut” is something he takes considerable pride in doing for everyone who sits in his chair.

Yet, Ammi’s path to barbering wasn’t straight.

He started out at a factory and then transitioned to a correctional officer, but, over time, he realized it wasn’t the career for him. Ammi didn’t turn to barbering with a sense of talent. In an interview last year, he said, the move was made with awareness of the work’s central nature to society. From it being a slave’s job to cut hair to serving as a central hub of the Black community, he knew the work’s foundational history.

Looking back at his choices, he declared in 2022, “I just thank God I’m where I am now.”

Ammi discovered that simply sending someone out with a great haircut can change the way they encounter the world.

Licensed as master barber and barber instructor, Ammi is trying to help others learn about the profession. Several students from the community’s trade school come into the shop on Fridays. He’s teaching them skills and, he hopes, to pour themselves into their work. Also, he wants students to realize that the work isn’t just cutting hair but also business operations, public relations, and networking.

“Work is as meaningful as we make it,” Fields said in 2022.

Sitting outside Ammi’s shop is another meaningful nod to his father and Ammi’s desire to help the community.

However, Ammi is quick to say that the resource box wasn’t his idea, but he’s happy host the latest location for a One Day at a Time Box developed by Appalachian Community Connectors (ACC).

Ginny Moorer of ACC explained that the repurposed newspaper boxes “were created to provide supplies and resources to promote health and wellness for community members in need. They were named in honor of William Fields’ famous saying [one day at a time]. He was a former member of the Appalachian Community Connectors and his desire to care for our community lives on through this effort and the numerous lives he’s positively impacted.”

The boxes are filled with items for personal hygiene and materials with health and wellness information and education.

“We know that folks are only able to thrive once their basic needs are met,” said Moorer.

Since the first boxes were put out at First United Methodist Church and Ebenezer Lutheran Church, Moorer said, “we believe the community is benefiting from having access these items that we all use every day. Since having the One Day at a Time Boxes in use (November 2022), we have distributed approximately 2,250 personal care items and 575 informational/educational materials.”

ACC accepts donations of any of the following: feminine hygiene products (tampons and pads) and travel or small size shampoo, conditioner, body wash, face wash, body sprays, deodorant, laundry detergent, tissues, hand sanitizer, and cleansing wipes.

Ammi works to make sure the box outside his business is resupplied at least once a week, but he appreciates donations. “It’s a lot easier when a large group spends a small amount of money” buying supplies, he said.

The resource boxes are the result of a partnership among ACC, Mount Rogers Community Services, Emory & Henry College, Ammi’s Barbershop & Gallery, First United Methodist Church, and Ebenezer Lutheran Church.

“We are grateful for partnerships like this where we work together with caring folks and organizations whose passion is to create connections and work together for the health and well-being of every single person in our community,” said Moorer.

For Ammi, it’s such a simple tool that can make a difference and “is continuing to spread his [William’s] love.”

William gave Ammi his name, which comes from the book of Hosea in the Bible’s Old Testament. Translated from Hebrew, it means “my people.”