Free webinar to examine tenant rights and responsibilities in Virginia

An upcoming free webinar will focus on the right to housing and Virginia tenant rights and responsibilities.

While the right to housing is essential for everyone, the ability to maintain those rights requires both tenants and landlords to follow the law, but sometimes tenants also require protection from unjust evictions.

Hosted by the Southwest Virginia Legal Aid Society (SVLAS), the webinar will address Virginia and federal laws that assist landlords, tenants, and homeowners with issues surrounding housing access.

Set for Feb. 9 at 10 a.m., individuals must register at www.svlas.org/virginiatenants.com or go to the society’s website, www.svlas.org, and navigate to News & Events.

The session will be presented by Daniel Rezai and Kristi Murray, SVLAS staff attorneys.

Rezai works on both housing and family law cases. As a former policy analyst, he uses his knowledge of the Virginia Code to research every aspect of a housing law to ensure landlords are following the laws of Virginia when seeking to evict a client from their housing.

Murray also works on both housing and family law cases. She has brought over a decade of experience to the SVLAS Christiansburg office and uses that knowledge to vet the claims of landlords when they seek to evict clients from their housing. She has used her experience to help negotiate with landlords on behalf of her clients to help stop eviction proceedings from being heard by the court. She has also served many clients through negotiating settlements with landlords to preserve housing and HUD vouchers.

Anyone who needs assistance with registering or would like more information may contact Gary Cody at gcody@svlas.org or 276-783-8300 Ext. 2011.