Smyth County Red Kettle bell ringer reflects on service, urges donations

Having completed four overseas military tours and working now as a first-responder, Lee Starr knows something about serving his country and fellow humans. Earlier this week, his service included offering warm greetings, giving blessings and ringing a bell.

Starr signed up for two shifts, each for four hours, to help the Smyth County unit of the Salvation Army with its annual Red Kettle fundraising campaign.

Posted at Walmart Tuesday, Starr greeted everyone who walked by him. The Grayson County resident works part-time for Marion Fire-EMS as a firefighter and paramedic. He’s also a lifetime member of Marion’s VFW post. Having served with multiple U.S. military branches, Starr saw combat while serving four overseas tours, including one in Bosnia and three in Iraq.

Afterward, Starr found his way to Southwest Virginia, saying, “Fate put me here.” Since moving to the region, Starr said, he’s met some of the nicest people he’s ever encountered.

With 90% of the red kettle proceeds staying in Smyth County, Starr said, he believes the campaign is important. “Everybody is having a hard time now,” he said, noting that many residents are having to make hard choices when it comes to buying food, putting fuel in vehicles, and paying rent.

With the Salvation Army, which helps individuals meet emergency needs, Starr said, “You see the money at work in the community.”

Mike Guy serves as the local unit’s treasurer. On Wednesday, he noted that the campaign is running behind at this point. After four weeks, collections are at slightly over $13,700. This year’s goal, Guy said, is $40,000.

He noted that the bell ringers will be out through Christmas Eve. He also said that individuals may send contributions to the Salvation Army unit through the mail at PO Box 133, Marion VA 24354.

Red Kettles are now set up at Food City stores in Chilhowie and Marion, Food Country in Saltville, Walmart in Marion, near the ABC store in Marion, and at Atkins Elementary School.