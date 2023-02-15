Multiple opportunities to take part in this year’s Great Backyard Bird Count (GBBC) are set for area parks and conservation centers. Individuals can also contribute by just identifying the birds they see in their yards.

Both Hungry Mother State Park and New River Trail State Park are offering special hikes and other events this weekend.

The annual global count takes place every year in February over four days. This year that period encompasses Feb. 17-20.

The observations recorded during the count help scientists better understand global bird populations before one of their annual migrations. Combined with other bird counts, the GBBC results help create a clearer picture of how birds are faring—whether individual species are declining, increasing, or holding steady in the face of habitat loss, climate change, and other threats.

Participants log the birds they see in a 15-minute period on at least one of the four days of the event. Individuals can download the Merlin Bird ID app to help identify the birds or can use the eBird Mobile app to enter bird sightings.

An estimated 385,000 people participated during the 2022 GBBC. They reported more than 7,000 species from 192 countries.

“The Backyard Bird Count is a great program where anyone can participate and do their part to help scientists collect data to help birds of all shapes and sizes,” Hungry Mother State Park Manager Andrew Philpot said. “Join us at the park for a variety of activities that showcase the importance of the birds in the area. By simply identifying the birds around you, you can help protect numerous species.”

“Based on the recently released State of the Birds report, we know that half the bird species in the United States and Canada are decreasing,” said David Bonter, co-director of the Center for Engagement in Science and Nature at the Cornell Lab. “We absolutely need the eyes and ears of birdwatchers to give us the big picture when it comes to shifting bird populations.”

Hungry Mother’s GBBC activities are open to participants of all ages and skills levels, including beginners.

The Marion park’s events begin Friday, Feb. 17, with an owl prowl at 6:30 p.m. Meet at the boat ramp off of Mitchell Valley Road to join the hunt for owls.

On Feb. 18, guided bird hikes will take place at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Meet at Parking Lot 5. At 9:30 a.m., Holston Rivers Virginia Master Naturalists will host a light breakfast for birders at Parking Lot 5.

More guided bird hikes are set for Sunday and Monday, Feb. 19 and 20, at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. On Sunday, meet at the spillway parking lot and on Monday gather at the Discovery Center.

Call the park at 276-781-7400 for more information.

New River Trail State Park will host hikes from 9:30 a.m. until 12 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18. Meet at the Upper Boat Launch at 116 Orphanage Dr. in Max Meadows.

These hikes are also open to all ages and skill levels. The event will be held rain, shine or snow. Participants may also pack a lunch.

“Take a moment over this long weekend to observe, listen to, and count birds and improve your health, too. Birdwatching and being in nature can reduce stress and improve your mood,” said Chad Wilsey, chief scientist and vice president at National Audubon Society.

The GBBC website has tools and information to help birdwatching newbies and veterans participate in the count.

The Great Backyard Bird Count is a joint project of the Cornell Lab of Ornithology, National Audubon Society, and Birds Canada and is made possible in part by founding sponsor Wild Birds Unlimited.