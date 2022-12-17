Leadership changes impact VDOT staffing for Smyth County

Two Smyth County residents are now among leaders who are overseeing the county’s state roads.

This week, the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) announced several new hires and recent job transfers that will impact Smyth and the region.

Among the changes, the Abingdon Residency, which covers more than 3,000 lane miles of roads in Washington and Smyth counties, has a new administrator.

According to a VDOT news release, Jeff Harrison was tapped to serve as the new Abingdon Residency administrator, who is responsible for overseeing the residency’s $7 million maintenance budget and its 71 employees and five facilities.

Prior to joining VDOT, Harrison served as the design and construction coordinator for Johnson City Public Works, where he managed a $4 million annual budget for paving operations and a $4 to $6 million annual capital improvements budget.

Harrison is a native of Bristol, Va. He replaces Allan Sumpter, who was recently transferred to the VDOT Wise Residency Administrator role. Sumpter previously held the Wise position from 2010-2019.

The Abingdon Residency also has a new assistant residency engineer: Pamela Heath.

The news release said that Heath will be responsible for assisting the residency administrator with delivering the Abingdon Residency’s $7 million maintenance program.

Heath began working for VDOT in October 2000 as an engineering technician in the right of way division. She has also served in engineering roles in VDOT Bristol’s traffic engineering and land use teams. Most recently, she served as Wytheville Residency assistant residency administrator.

Heath graduated with a bachelor’s degree in engineering from Old Dominion University and is a graduate of Patrick Henry High school in Glade Spring. Pam and her husband, Ken, live in Marion.

Smyth County native Matthew Lewis was recently reported to the role of interstate maintenance office manager for the VDOT Bristol District.

In his new role, Lewis is responsible for emergency and incident response operations and preventative maintenance activities along the interstates in Washington, Smyth, Bland and Wythe counties.

In 2013 while employed by Pillar Engineering, Lewis began working as interstate roadway monitor consultant for VDOT. In 2018, he accepted a job with VDOT as Abingdon Residency interstate supervisor and in 2021 was promoted to Abingdon Residency assistant resident administrator.

Lewis and his wife, Lindsay, reside in Chilhowie with their two children, Piper and Pacer.

VDOT also announced this week that Joey Barker recently joined VDOT’s Bristol Communications office in the role of communications specialist senior. He will be responsible for assisting with communications with local and regional media, government officials, non-profit and private sector organizations, and the public.

Prior to joining VDOT, Barker worked with WCYB-TV 5 since 2005 in the role of news producer and most recently as assignment manager. He is a 2004 graduate of Emory & Henry College and holds a bachelor’s degree in communications and economics.

Joey and his wife, Brandy, have two daughters, Bryleigh and Tenley.