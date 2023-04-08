A Saturday night incident in Smyth County has left one person dead and another injured.

According to Smyth County Sheriff Chip Shuler, a 911 call came into his office at about 8:50 p.m. about a possible stabbing on Ashton Lane in Marion.

"At this time," Shuler said, "I can report that there’s one fatality and another person injured. The investigation is ongoing and no further information is available for release at this time."

Shuler also said there's no continuing danger to the community. He noted that additional updates are anticipated.