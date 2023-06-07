Members of the German Club of Marion made two presentations at the Smyth County Historical Society & Museum on June 1.

A plaque of appreciation was presented to club member and founder William “Bill” Thompson who served with the club from 1998 to 2022.

In the words of Tina Turner, Thompson said to the club members, “You’re simply the best. That’s what this club really is. The very best club you could ever be associated with. Because of you. The people of this club made it this way. I’m proud to have been associated with, to lead and guide and direct it for so many years.”

In explaining the award, club member Joe Copenhaver talked about the club’s beginning.

“We were getting together having a little Oktoberfest and every once in a while we’d get together and have a German meal,” Copenhaver said, “and then Bill said why don’t we just form a German club? He started the idea and it picked up steam.”

Copenhaver said Thompson would help the club with information and resources, and then Clayborne Gwyn came up with the idea for a Christmas Market and the town agreed so it became a popular event every year from the late 1990s for about 10 years or so. The club stopped hosting a market and other events as members aged or moved away.

Because the club no longer needs a treasury a decision was made, said Copenhaver, to donate the remaining money – around $2,600 — to the Smyth County Historical Society & Museum in memory of Brenda Gwyn who was a very active member of both organizations.