For Kasey Blevins, food is an adventure.

Now, the Chilhowie resident wants to share her explorations with social media users while supporting area eateries.

As she explored social media, Blevins, a 2016 Chilhowie High School graduate, saw numerous people demonstrating cooking. She realized, “I’d like to add the side of eating.”

Blevins began dipping her toe into the food blogging and review world in November 2021 with Bearly Skinny on Instagram. Recently, she’s added, “Kasey’s Bearly Skinny Food Blog” on Facebook and conducted her first eatery gift card giveaway.

Right up front, Blevins points out that she knows that “Bearly” would be “Barely” under most word usage rules, but she wanted to play off of the phrase “hungry as a bear” and have fun.

Blevins brings enthusiasm to food and dining out.

“I love food and I love to try anything new,” she declared. Blevins can’t remember a time in her life when that wasn’t true. She can’t imagine that she might have ever been a picky eater even as a baby.

“I’m the kind of person who walks into a restaurant and says, ‘Surprise me,’” she said.

So far, Blevins said, that practice has always yielded good results.

The young woman even said that she’ll base vacation plans around where she wants to eat. Once a destination is chosen, she’ll start planning the menu.

Blevins has found many good restaurants searching social media and she wants to help other travelers learn about area eateries through her posts. She discovered The Pharmacy Burger Parlor & Beer Garden in Nashville because “somebody had blogged about it.” She declared the eatery’s food to be wonderful.

Blevins describes herself as “obsessed with pickles.” She highly recommends the cheeseburger pizza from Gordo’s in Saltville. It’s ringed with pickles.

Her obsession has even taken Blevins to trying pickle lemonade and jalapeno lemonade. She loved both.

Blevins describes herself as a “spicy guru,” while acknowledging that she won’t go too far up heat spectrum. However, a good cayenne spice or buffalo seasoning is just what this diner orders. She offers praise for the jalapeno pimento cheese at Rural Retreat’s Dutch Pantry and celebrated the homemade doughnuts at Better Coffee in Marion.

She’s created blogs about 620 State in Bristol and on the day of this interview shared a review of her personalized creation at Starbucks – an iced matcha with honey and vanilla.

To get a genuine taste of an eatery’s food, Blevins won’t tell their staff that she’s a food blogger until after she orders.

Blevins is contemplating expanding to TikTok and videoing the experience of trying a restaurant’s food for the first time and even offering a live review. She’s not worried about poor experiences. If it’s bad, she said, she won’t be ashamed to say it.

However, Blevins also takes into account variations in taste buds. Two people can be at the same table, eating the same food, with one loving it and the other hating it. Yet, for most eateries, she said, “There’s usually something on the menu for everyone.”

Blevins’ mother is often dining with her along with other friends and family.

She credits her cousin Chelsea Kelly for suggesting that she develop a food blog. Kelly, Blevins said, played a “big part in helping me create it and realizing that I could do it.”

Blevins would love to work with interested area eateries by reviewing them and doing giveaways to attract attention. She noted contact buttons are featured on both her Instagram and Facebook accounts.

Blevins wants to celebrate the dining options of eastern Tennessee and Kentucky and Southwest Virginia.

Food isn’t Blevins’ only passion.

In March, Women’s History Month, she launched a new radio show, “Sweethearts of Country Music,” on WEHC 90.7 and WISE FM Wise 90.5 and streaming online. The show celebrates the women of country music and airs at 9 p.m. on Wednesdays. Blevins said she wasn’t hearing enough of the women of classic country and wanted to change that.

Whether it’s food or music or another topic, Blevins said, “I feel like I can talk all day about a subject I’m passionate about.”

She sees opportunities in social media. “I love to connect,” said Blevins, who works as a Marion-based Realtor.

Connecting has brought her rewards. Following a TikTok post, Blevins was invited to sing on stage with country music performer and songwriter Sara Evans.

A volunteer at Marion’s Lincoln Theatre, Blevins met singer and songwriter Jamie Collins on Song of the Mountains and last week featured Collins as a guest on her blog.

All in all, Blevins declared, “I’m just a girl who wants to share my food adventures.”