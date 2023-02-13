Retailers and their customers helped feed the pets of Smyth County’s lower-income residents in 2022.

Last year, more than 32,000 lbs. of dog and cat food were donated to the Smyth County Humane Society and Smyth Animal Rescue from seven area stores and their customers, according to Mike Snavely, a society volunteer.

The contributing stores were Mid-Mountain Foods in Abingdon, Food City stores in Chilhowie and Marion, Walmart in Marion, Food Lion, Ingles, and Tractor Supply.

Once the non-profits received the pet food, Snavely said, it was primarily distributed through the food pantries at Atkins First Church of God, Bread of Life in Saltville, and First United Methodist Church in downtown Marion,

Snavely said the need for pet food exists year round and he collects it regularly from the stores.

The need develops from at least two factors, the longtime society volunteer said.

“Our big-hearted Smyth County folks take in more animals than they can provide food for... and, unfortunately, spay/neuter surgeries are pretty expensive.”

However, to address the latter concern, Snavely urged residents to take advantage of the humane society’s twice-monthly trips to the Margaret B. Mitchell Spay/Neuter Clinic in Bristol. The clinic provides reduced cost spay and neuter surgeries to address the problem of dog and cat overpopulation.

“It is the clinic’s focus to serve pets whose owners may not be able to afford spay/neuter services for their pets otherwise,” says its website.

The Smyth County Humane Society takes local pets to the clinic twice each month from the parking lot at Tractor Supply in Marion and brings them back the next day. Spaying and neutering, Snavely said, “is the key to responsible pet ownership.”

He encouraged pet owners to call 276-780-7702 to schedule their pet’s surgeries.

Individuals who would like to help the county society with the effort may send a donation to Smyth County Humane Society, P.O. Box 1124, Marion, VA 24354.

For individuals who would like to help with the food supply, Snavely said, a container is available inside Food Lion’s entrance to place pet food from in-store purchases.