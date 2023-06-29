Decades ago, Marvin Leslie gave his wife, Louise, a pair of high-quality golf shoes. With some lessons and the help of friends, her love of the game flourished and never stopped growing. In memory of his wife, Marvin now wants to give a gift to female high school athletes who’d like to learn golf and join their school’s team.

Working with the Smyth County Community Foundation (SCCF), Marvin, a longtime Marion resident, has established the Louise Blevins-Leslie Girls Golf Scholarship. It is the foundation’s first community donor scholarship, according to Lynda Helton, the SCCF’s executive director. However, she hopes it’s not the last.

“Smyth County Community Foundation is setting up the infrastructure to be a true community foundation, making it easy for individuals and groups to start a scholarship or grant making endowment,” she said.

“By doing this through the Foundation, we can leverage our 501(c)(3) [non-profit] status and our investment portfolio to grow funds to be used for awarding scholarships to area students and to award grants to area non-profits,” Helton explained.

“While, through the existing endowment, the Foundation is still awarding grants for projects promoting health, wellness and education in our community, we feel that adding these endowments will allow more support for good things in Smyth County. The Foundation’s goal is to build a community where all people can lead healthy, successful lives and are inspired to help one another. By encouraging people to create new funds or give to funding that is supporting a cause that is important to them, we are inspiring our community to help one another,” Helton said.

The SCCF was instrumental in establishing Smyth Promise for county students who want to attend Wytheville or Virginia Highlands community college. The foundation partnered with Smyth County to establish a last-dollar scholarship program that will allow high school graduates to attend those institutions tuition-free.

Helton noted the partnership to “make Smyth Promise a reality.” Now, she said, the foundation “is working with another organization to create an endowment to support students in nursing and other healthcare curriculums.”

“This is only the start. I hope to see this grow into a service that is providing funding for all kinds of great projects to benefit the citizens of Smyth County,” Helton declared.

For the Leslies, golf provided far more than exercise and competition and Marvin wants to celebrate his wife’s memory by opening opportunities for other generations.

Louise, he told the foundation, developed lifelong friendships through the game. From their home course at Holston Hills, she and Marvin also enjoyed traveling and playing on courses across the southeastern United States and the Caribbean. Louise also helped a variety of causes by playing in tournaments, including volunteering with the American Cancer Society’s Mid Atlantic Golf Championship in Virginia.

Louise died on March 7, one day shy of her 86th birthday.

To carry on her legacy, Marvin has worked with the SCCF to set up the scholarship to encourage “high school females in Smyth County… to learn to play golf and participate on the high school golf team.”

Up to two students per high school will be awarded the scholarship annually and must attend a Smyth County high school. Recipients must commit to playing on their school’s golf team.

The scholarship will cover golf clubs and bag, golf gloves, golf shoes, golf balls, golf attire, and golf lessons.

Applicants must have a statement of support from their school’s head golf coach or athletic director.

Time is of the essence as applications are due by July 1. Visit https://www.smythccf.org/ and click on scholarships to learn more and download an application.